Homecoming for Philadelphia QB

HOUSTON -- Jalen Hurts was born in Houston and grew up about 25 miles from NRG Stadium.

As a child he dreamed of playing at the stadium the Houston Texans call home. Today, he'll finally get that chance when he leads the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) against the lowly one-win Texans (1-5-1).

"I never had the opportunity to go play in Reliant as a kid, now known as NRG," he said. "I spent a lot of time in the Houston Texans facility, my godfather being on staff as a child, and I have a lot of memories at that place, so it'll be exciting."

Houston Coach Lovie Smith knows Hurts will be amped up to play so close to home, but he isn't going to roll out the welcome wagon to meet the young star.

"Guys are really excited about it, to have a chance to come back, hometown, close to home," he said. "That is always special. Every player that you talk to would say that. We're not into homecoming, so we don't want him to have a great homecoming coming back."

Hurts and the Eagles look to improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. The 24-year-old Hurts has been great for Philadelphia, winning 10 consecutive regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

He threw a career-high four touchdown passes last week to lead the Eagles to a 35-13 win over Pittsburgh and his 300.3 yards of offense a game leads all NFC quarterbacks.

Smith said it's difficult to contain Hurts and that he presents a unique challenge because of his scrambling ability.

"It's hard," Smith said. "He's maybe the most improved ballplayer in the league this year. What he can do, there's a lot of good quarterbacks that can throw it, but he brings so many more things to the table. I think for us, it's better keeping him in the pocket."

Hurts has taken a big jump this season and has 10 touchdowns with just two interceptions a year after finishing with 16 TDs and nine picks. It's an improvement that Philadelphia offensive coordinator Shane Steichen expected to see this year.

"I had no doubt about it," he said. "The way he has been playing, the way he goes about his process and his business, it's tremendous. The guys feed off it. You see it on the practice field, you see it in the meeting rooms, and to carry it over every Sunday and being consistent, that's what you want in a quarterback, and he's doing that now."

The Eagles are not only undefeated on the season, they're also a perfect 5-0 against the Texans. Philadelphia and Minnesota are the only teams Houston has never beaten.

Philadelphia has been pretty quiet about a potential quest to go undefeated. The 1972 Miami Dolphins remain the only team that finished unbeaten with a 17-0 mark that could stand another 50 years or more given the parity and length of the modern NFL season. The 2007 New England Patriots came close, going 18-0 before a Super Bowl loss.

Even as the wins pile up, and the Eagles approach the midway point unbeaten, they've offered no bulletin board material on what it might mean to match the Dolphins.

"The common denominator of great teams is they focus on one day at a time and they don't think about the past, they don't think about the future," Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni said. "They think about where we are and how we're going to go 1-0 this day, and completely focus on that."





Eagles at Texans

7:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

LINE Eagles by 14

SERIES Eagles lead 5-0; Eagles beat Texans 32-30 on Dec. 23, 2018

LAST WEEK Eagles beat Steelers 35-13; Texans lost to Titans 17-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLES VS. TEXANS (RK)

(6) 149.6 RUSH 92.4 (26)

(10) 245.9 PASS 196.3 (25)

(3) 395.4 YARDS 288.7 (31)

(3) 28.0 POINTS 16.6 (29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLES VS. TEXANS (RK)

(15) 114.7 RUSH 186.0 (32)

(4) 183.4 PASS 217.6 (17)

(T3) 298.1 YARDS 403.6 (30)

(4) 16.9 POINTS 22.0 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH Eagles RB Miles Sanders is tied for seventh in the NFL with 563 yards rushing. The Texans gave up 314 yards rushing last week vs. Tennessee and rank last in the league by allowing 186 yards rushing per game.





Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) runs with the ball as Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)



Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

