Homemakers’ topic: Good sleeping habits

Willing Workers of White Hall's Extension Homemakers Club held its October meeting at the White Hall Library and the program was Getting More Sleep.

President Sarah Payton presided. Kay Cromwell read the Thought: "A good laugh and a long sleep are the best cures in a doctor's book." Vice President Karen Needler led the club in the Homemaker's Creed. Dee Kindrick read the Inspiration from Proverbs 3:24.

Jay Needler read the Handy Hint: "A good night's sleep is just as important as regular exercise and a healthy diet." Secretary Elizabeth Wall called the roll with members answering the question "How many hours of sleep do you get per night?" according to a news release.

During Penny Scholes' presentation on Getting More Sleep, she discussed the different kinds of sleep disorders and said 70 million Americans suffer from some type. They can impact a person's overall health, safety, and quality of life. Some disorders are insomnia, sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome and narcolepsy.

SLEEP TIPS

Scholes described these disorders and discussed five easy tips to get more sleep:

Everyday Routine -- Have a consistent bedtime routine. Go to bed and get up at the same time every day.

Electronics -- Minimize use of cell phone/tablets in bedrooms. Avoid using devices an hour or so before bed.

Environment -- Bedroom temperature comfortable -- 60 - 67 degrees, dark blinds, natural light.

Eating Healthy -- Eat a well-balanced diet, limit caffeine amounts and alcohol before bedtime.

Exercise -- Get regular physical activity most days, avoid vigorous exercise four hours before bed.

MEETING UPDATES

Also during the Willing Workers meeting, Payton presented Marnette Reed, club treasurer, with checks received at the Fall Council for Scrapbook, first place; Secretary Book, first place; and Honor Club, second place.

Kindrick, educational/historian chairman, reported that the White Hall Museum was having a Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 11 and asked if the club could make some cookies for them.

Jo Ann Carr, community service chairman reported that Willing Workers collected 37 items for the food pantry in September and turned in $32 that had been collected. Jars of peanut butter and boxes of crackers were collected at the meeting for October. November Food Pantry items will be flour, sugar and cranberry sauce.

Some blankets were brought to the meeting for the Children's Advocacy Center, along with snack items. This is the new project for the year. Money was collected and Payton will buy more blankets and they will be delivered to the center soon and members will tour the center.

Payton reminded members of the county Holiday Foods Event coming up Nov. 11. The Club Christmas Party will be on Dec. 20 at Marnette Reed's home.

Refreshments for the meeting were furnished by Karen and Jay Needler and Kay Cromwell.

For more information on the Getting More Sleep program or for a copy of the handout, contact Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Extension Family & Consumer Sciences agent, at (870) 534-1033. People interested in learning more about Extension Homemakers can call any member or Kizer.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its extension and research programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.