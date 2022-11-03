Hudson mentally, physically ready for what Friday brings





Jerry Hudson listens to jazz music and drinks a gallon of water on Thursday nights.

The senior linebacker and tight end chills out getting ready for Friday's game.

"Instrumental, it relaxes your mind," Hudson said.

But on Friday, watch out.

"When Friday hits, you got to be on it," Hudson said. "It's on."

This Friday, Hudson and the Pine Bluff Zebras (5-3, 4-3 5A-Central) travel to Little Rock to take on the Robinson Senators (8-1, 7-0). Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

It's all or nothing this week for the Zebras. If they lose, Hudson won't play another football game as a senior. Win, and the Zebras will be in the 5A state playoffs.

"We had an off week and we practiced," Hudson, who listens to gospel music on Wednesday nights, said. "We have taken no time off. We hit it hard every day."

Earlier this year, Hudson was in a car accident on the Zebras' homecoming day. He suffered a mild concussion and didn't get to play in that game against the White Hall Bulldogs. He's played ever since, but realizes that life can change in a heartbeat. That's why it's important to savor every minute of football.

"I love the mentality going into a game," Hudson said. "Football isn't for everyone, though. On Friday you hear that whistle blow and you get that little chill like the game is here and you got to go do what you do."

Hudson said it's very clear that the Zebras have to win this Friday. The last game they played was nearly two weeks ago against the Morrilton Devil Dogs (5-3, 4-3), who won 28-13. It was a hard loss for the Zebras at Jordan Stadium.

"You shake back from it," Hudson said. "You always take a step forward, never back."

As a senior, Hudson had to adapt to a new coach, Micheal Williams, who has flipped the Zebras program from a 2-7 team last year. The team practices at 6 a.m., and after school they do homework instead of plays, successfully raising the team's overall grade point average.

As Hudson reflected on this season, he says Williams has done everything to help the players -- on and off the field.

"He cares about us," said Hudson, who also plays basketball and baseball and runs track. "He teaches you things that your dad may not have taught you. He cares about you off the field as much as he cares about winning. He's a dad to all of us. He has changed the mindset and he put us all in a different place, but all coaches bring something to your life and that's how it is here."

Hudson said that Williams, who graduated from Pine Bluff in 2002, is "relatable." Williams is young and he gets what it is like to grow up in a city that sometimes doesn't get the credit it deserves for producing successful athletes.

"He knows where we came from," Hudson said. "He brings in speakers like Chris Jones [the Democratic gubernatorial candidate] who grew up here. He wants us to succeed. We are a family."

For his future plan, Hudson, who is a member of the National Guard, doesn't see himself playing college football. He plans to attend the University of Arkansas and study business. He sees his future in real estate, and a four-year degree can help him achieve that goal.

But he still has to get through Friday's critical game.

"It will be challenging," Hudson said. "I'm ready for it. It's my senior year and I want to win a state championship, but I know this is just the beginning for the Zebras. It's an exciting year for us. We are fixing to re-unite Pine Bluff."

Win or lose Friday night, Hudson knows he has his team's and coach's support.

"Jerry is very resilient," Williams said. "He had a really bad accident but all he could think about was his team needs him. That's the family atmosphere we are creating around here."

Jerry Hudson has come back from a car accident resulting in an injury to contribute to the Pine Bluff Zebras again. (Special to The Commercial/Courtesy of Micheal Williams)







