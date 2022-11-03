Sections
Benefits With Friends

Illusionist brings the magic to Jones Center gala and public performance

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Reza is one of today’s most sought-after entertainers in the touring illusion industry, delivering innovative, engaging and spectacular performances worldwide. In addition to appearing at the Jones Center’s Big Night Gala Nov. 4, he’ll present a show for the public Nov. 6. (Courtesy Photo)

Big Night Gala

What: "An evening of illusion, a world of possibilities" benefiting the Jones Center, including a photo booth by Novo Studio, a chance to buy jewelry boxes provided by the Diamond Center in Fayetteville plus a live auction, a four-course dinner provided by the Tyson Foods Global Executive Chef Team, specialty cocktails with a magic twist and entertainment by Reza the illusionist.

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 4

Where: The Jones Center, 922 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale

Cost: The event is sold out; all proceeds support the Center's programming and annual operations

Information: (479) 756-8090 or ajones@jonestrust.org

Bonus: World-class illusionist Reza will also perform for the public at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Jones Center gymnasium. Tickets are $15 for children 16 and younger, $25 for adults, and $40 for a premium VIP package with preferred seating and a meet-and-greet with the artist. For tickets, visit thejonescenter.net/performances.

photo Don’t expect to see rabbits pulled out of hats! Reza’s audiences will see daring feats with the spinning blades of an industrial fan, a re-creation of a famous Houdini stunt, and a motorcycle materialize out of thin air on stage. The show combines high-tech lighting and acoustics with state-of-the art production elements to deliver a concert-style experience that promises to entertain both kids and adults. (Courtesy Photo)

Print Headline: Illusionist brings the magic to Jones Center gala and public performance

