Illusionist brings the magic to Jones Center gala and public performance

Big Night Gala

What: "An evening of illusion, a world of possibilities" benefiting the Jones Center, including a photo booth by Novo Studio, a chance to buy jewelry boxes provided by the Diamond Center in Fayetteville plus a live auction, a four-course dinner provided by the Tyson Foods Global Executive Chef Team, specialty cocktails with a magic twist and entertainment by Reza the illusionist.

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 4

Where: The Jones Center, 922 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale

Cost: The event is sold out; all proceeds support the Center's programming and annual operations

Information: (479) 756-8090 or ajones@jonestrust.org

Bonus: World-class illusionist Reza will also perform for the public at 2 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Jones Center gymnasium. Tickets are $15 for children 16 and younger, $25 for adults, and $40 for a premium VIP package with preferred seating and a meet-and-greet with the artist. For tickets, visit thejonescenter.net/performances.