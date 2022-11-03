• Sylvester Turner, mayor of Houston, delivered a State of the City address and then revealed that he recently underwent nine hours of surgery and six weeks of radiation therapy for bone cancer in his jaw, adding to applause, "Let me tell you, I have been blessed."

• Heidi Campbell, a state senator from Tennessee who's running to represent the Nashville area in Congress, said a diagnosis "out of nowhere" revealed that her husband has stage 4 cancer, and requested prayers, positive energy and healing thoughts.

• Kristen Moore of the Hattiesburg, Miss., zoo, assuring that "Pili is nursing her baby, who is suckling well, but we have hurdles yet to cross," asked the public to be patient for the debut of what's believed to be the the only surviving spotted hyena born in North America this year.

• Eric Tsao of the Taipei Zoo said Taiwan and China are putting aside political differences and pooling their knowledge and experience to provide Tuan Tuan, an ailing panda suspected to have a malignant brain tumor, with "the best treatment and the best daily care."

• Dhirendra Prasad, a former buyer for Apple, pleaded guilty to defrauding the company out of $17 million over seven years by "taking kickbacks, inflating invoices, stealing parts, and causing Apple to pay for items and services never received."

• Matthew Rhodes, a white police officer in Euclid, Ohio, who fatally shot a Black driver during a struggle, was not indicted but must pay the man's family $4.4 million, as jurors sided with his mother in a wrongful death lawsuit.

• Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr. of Jackson, Tenn., was sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting and injuring two deputy U.S. marshals as they tried to serve arrest warrants on attempted homicide and weapons charges, initiating a lengthy standoff before his ultimate surrender to a SWAT team.

• Eric Ulrich, New York City buildings commissioner and a former City Council member from Queens, was questioned by Manhattan district attorney investigators in an illegal gambling investigation and had his phone seized.

• Chauncey Moulding, county attorney in Jefferson, Iowa, and a state prosecutor say a poor grade threatening a GPA is believed to be the motive as two teenagers are set to be tried as adults after a high school Spanish teacher was beaten to death with a baseball bat.