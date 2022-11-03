Kids’ kindness honored on Dickie’s Hero Day

From giving $5 to all of their siblings to buy toys to volunteering at the local food pantry, children ages 4 to 12 were recognized for their acts of kindness during the Dickie's Hero Day ceremony, a partnership between the Pine Bluff-Jefferson County Public Library System and Brandy Weatherly in memory of her father, Richard Dennis "Dickie" Ratliff on Tuesday.

"He was a tried and true Pine Bluffian who grew up at 519 E. Eighth," said Weatherly.

"He lived here, went to school here and worked here his entire life."

Ratliff, who owned Big Banjo Pizza Parlor, R&R Equipment Co., Big R Ice Co., and Ratliff Properties with his brothers, was killed on Oct. 14, 2019. Ratliff was found inside an empty unit at an apartment building he owned.

Weatherly said her dad was a hard-working man with a huge, kind heart who would help many in need. "He did things for others all the time without even asking and certainly wasn't expecting any accolades or anything in return," she said.

To keep his memory alive Weatherly took the two most important things her dad lived by, kindness and reading, and created Dickie's Hero Day, an annual event that involves local businesses providing a "small space for storytelling to children while their parent's shop" on Saturdays in October.

Weatherly said her father always gave advice to parents to get their children into school early and stressed the importance of reading.

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Public Library System is partnered with Weatherly on the program in support on the impact reading will have on the community. "Brandy brought the program to us in late 2020 wanting to promote the act of kindness through the youth in Pine Bluff," said library director Ricky Williams.

"My dad really believed that kids had a much better chance of having a happy and healthy life if they learned to read at an early age," she said. "The act of kindness is really just about perpetuating them to be kind to others, especially in a time where the world needs it and our community needs it."

Linda Bateman and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library made up a huge portion of the volunteer readers, according to Weatherly.

Every Pine Bluff elementary school distributed "acts of kindness" forms to their students so they could participate in the contest for a chance to win prize boxes filled with books and arts and crafts.

Local participating businesses included the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas; Big Banjo Pizza, Delta Rivers Nature Center; Simmons Bank; and Hunter's Refuge by donation or by providing a place to read.

Weatherly also recognized her son Ethan and the library staff, especially program coordinator Jana Mitchell for their help and support.

Winners included: Aleasha Bailey, 5; London Walker, 3; Emily Chism, 8; Audrey Henderson, 9; Elyijah Penister, 9; Cali Reed, 9; Jordin Robinson, 7; Jordyn Ellison, 10; Rose Henderson, 10; and Khloe Kendall, 11.