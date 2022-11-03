Trusting our citizens

"Power corrupts; absolute power corrupts absolutely." Proposed Issue 2 by the Legislature, like Issue 1 as proposed and recent amendments lengthening their terms, is another power grab by the Legislature and the powerful interests who largely control them. From whom does this proposal grab power? It takes power away from Arkansas citizens to decide changes that powerful interests promote or overrule in the Legislature itself.

Vote no on Issue 2 if you trust the people to do the right thing more than you trust the Legislature and their powerful backers to do so.

PAT FLANAGIN

Little Rock

Skills and good heart

We are about to elect a new governor and we should seriously ask ourselves who will be good for us. Covid exposed our differences: Some of us struggled more than most because we did not have access to basic resources like broadband, child care and jobs with health benefits. The people who currently run our state say nothing and do nothing about those problems. They only cut taxes.

But Chris Jones wants to fill the gaps in our economy, and build a solid future for us. He's not a radical or a fanatic. He's not beholden to anybody in Washington. He's just a very smart guy with great management skills and a good heart who grew up here and loves our state. I think we should give him a chance.

CHERYL WOODARD

Little Rock

Disappointed in pick

I am extremely disappointed that this paper endorsed the former president's mouthpiece for governor. Did you not look at their backgrounds? Was it because her father was our governor? Seeing her commercials fills me with a sense of dread that we have people who follow the masses and don't think. Why does she refuse to answer questions?

If you think for yourself, please look carefully at your vote. Our future depends on it.

KAREN HERBERT

Little Rock

Guilt by association

I believe that, by proxy, Donald Trump's fingerprints are all over the hammer used to bludgeon Paul Pelosi.

DREW JANSEN

Little Rock