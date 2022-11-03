Little Rock mother pleads guilty to brandishing a gun at an elementary school

A 26-year-old Little Rock mother who brandished a gun at a father and son in front of an elementary school was sentenced Tuesday to three months in jail after pleading guilty to three felony charges, court filings show.

Sheniqua Arielle Mumphrey had pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, terroristic threatening and possession of a firearm on school property. Each count is a Class D felony that carries up to six years on probation.

Prosecutors dropped two other firearm and threatening charges in exchange for her guilty plea to Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson. Mumphrey will be allowed to serve her jail time on weekends. The judge further sentenced her to five years on probation, fined her $500 and ordered her to take anger management classes.

According to police reports, Mumphrey was arrested in May 2021, three weeks after 50-year-old Guillermo Cortes-Flores of Little Rock and his 19-year-old son Axel Cortes reported their armed encounter with another driver at Meadowcliff Elementary, 25 Sheraton Drive, in the school's carpool lane. They were in the carpool lane to pick up children when a black GMC Yukon with red rims cut off three cars ahead of them.

Cortes told police his father drove up next to the sport utility vehicle to make sure the driver was OK.

That other driver then pulled a handgun out and said, "Next time," before driving away. Cortes took a picture of the Yukon's license plate, which police traced to Mumphrey, who was on probation for second-degree domestic battery in Chicot County, according to an arrest affidavit.

Cortes-Flores later told police that he and his son were waiting in line when the black sport utility vehicle passed them, almost hitting his side mirror, before trying to cut in line.

He said the SUV couldn't move forward because large trash receptacles were blocking it. He said he drove to the left of the SUV to block it from cutting in front of him, with their vehicles eventually side to side.

The woman driver then raised a gun with her left hand while keeping her right on the steering wheel, he said. She told investigators she never pointed the weapon at him. He said he heard her say something like "Next time," before driving off.

He was able to identify Mumphrey out of a police lineup as the woman he'd seen although his son was not. Mumphrey had a child enrolled at the school. When police arrested Mumphrey at her home, a search of the apartment turned up a bolt-action rifle in the residence, according to an arrest report.