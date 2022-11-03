Mabelvale homicide makes 2022 LR’s second-deadliest year at 71

A suspicious death reported in Mabelvale on Wednesday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide -- Little Rock's 71st this year, police said in a tweet.

Officers responded to a report of a subject down at 12:31 p.m. in the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road where they found a 23-year-old man with fatal injuries.

He had not been identified by name as of Wednesday.

The victim died of gunshot wounds, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

The city's online dispatch log listed 11224 Legion Hut Road as the address of a "subject down" around 12:30 p.m.

No suspect had been identified publicly as of Wednesday.

The number of homicides in Little Rock so far this year passed the total for all of 2021 last month, making this year at least the second-worst for killings in the capital city.

Little Rock police statistics list 65 homicides for last year. The record is the 76 that were recorded in 1993.

Interim police Chief Wayne Bewley noted Monday that only 70 of the homicides in 1993 were considered criminal, and the rest were deemed justified.

He said seven of this year's homicides were still under review to see if they were justified or not.