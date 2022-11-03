Georgia man killed in Perry County crash

A man was killed after he was ejected from a vehicle during a crash in Perry County Wednesday, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Jack Kennedy, 34, of Decatur, Ga., was traveling south on Arkansas 113 in a 2014 Mercedes-Benz when the vehicle failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and exited the roadway to the right around 6:50 p.m., the report said.

According to the report, the vehicle continued down the roadside embankment and rolled multiple times. Kennedy was ejected from the vehicle.

Police said the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.