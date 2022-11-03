Man in standoff heavily armed, state police say

The man police shot and killed by police early Tuesday after a 17-hour standoff was heavily armed, an Arkansas State Police spokesman said Wednesday, but authorities could not say why the man might have reacted so violently to police.

State police killed Eugene Reed, 69, around 3 a.m. Tuesday at his 4690 Hollyridge Cove residence in Sherwood when they saw him move toward a .50-caliber rifle mounted near the door, authorities have said.

Reed was heavily armed, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said, and investigators were still on the scene Wednesday afternoon collecting weapons Reed owned and conducting ballistics analyses of the shots fired by Reed and police.

"Even by south Arkansas standards, where I come from, it was an inordinate amount of firearms," Sadler said, although he was not able to say exactly how many guns police seized.

Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives came to the scene to take any firearms Reed owned that may have been illegally modified or owned illegally, Sadler said, although he was not able to say what the federal agents found.

Despite questioning Reed's wife, who was inside the home during the standoff, police were still not certain why Reed acted the way he did, Sadler said.

The standoff began at 9:42 a.m. Monday when Reed threatened to shoot Sherwood police attempting to serve a warrant for second-degree criminal impersonation, a misdemeanor.

Police communicated with both Reed and his wife separately during the standoff. His wife faces no charges at this time.

The shooting started just after midnight, when police thought Reed was aiming a gun's laser sight at SWAT officers and opened fire. Reed shot back, leading to a sporadic gunfight that lasted about three hours until he was shot dead. No police were injured.

Seven state troopers were placed on administrative leave in line with department policy while state police investigators determine if the use of force was justified.