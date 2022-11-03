Markets reward DuPont for ending merger plan

Shares of DuPont rose the most in a year as investors cheered the company's decision to call off a planned $5.2 billion acquisition of Rogers that would have valued the engineering materials maker at a steep premium.

Wilmington, Del.-based DuPont de Nemours Inc. jumped as much as 9.5% in New York trading Wednesday, its most intraday gain since the deal was announced 12 months ago.

DuPont scuttled the acquisition plan after needed approvals were held up by authorities in China. While the original pact had valued Rogers Corp. shares at $277, a premium of more than 30% at the time, the company's shares had fallen 16% this year.

"We do believe investors will react favorably to this news as it demonstrates the new DuPont's discipline in capital allocation," RBC Capital Markets analyst Arun Viswanathan said in a client note. At Citigroup, analyst P.J. Juvekar wrote that investors had a sense that DuPont was overpaying for Rogers.

DuPont said it will pay a breakup fee of $162.5 million to Rogers, whose shares Wednesday plummeted as much as 46%. DuPont's brief statement was issued after the close of trading Tuesday, hours short of the one-year anniversary of the deal's announcement.

While Tuesday's statement didn't specify which "required regulators" hadn't cleared the transaction, DuPont previously identified China's State Administration for Market Regulation as the last remaining hurdle for the deal.

The scuttling comes as mounting tensions between the United States and China spill into industry as the governments vie for preeminence in key sectors, such as semiconductors, advanced batteries for electric cars and artificial intelligence.

Representatives for the two companies declined to comment beyond the statement.

China has been wielding its power over the mergers of foreign companies with increasing force in recent years. In 2018, U.S.-based Qualcomm Inc. scrapped a $44 billion bid for Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV after Chinese regulators failed to approve what would have been the largest-ever deal in the chip industry.

Last year, Blackstone Group's $3 billion takeover of Soho China collapsed a month after the companies said the State Administration for Market Regulation had formally accepted the deal for review.

Mergers that have won the State Administration for Market Regulation's approval this year include Taiwan-based GlobalWafers's takeover of Germany's Siltronic and Advanced Micro Devices's $35 billion acquisition of Xilinx.

China sales accounted for more than a third of Rogers' 2021 revenue, while nearly half of DuPont's sales came from the broader Asia-Pacific region, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

DuPont had pitched the Rogers purchase as a way to tap into the rapid growth of electric vehicles and advanced auto electronics. The deal also would have expanded its position in advanced materials for other key growth markets such as clean energy and 5G mobile phone service.