Maysville woman, baby found dead; Missouri couple arrested in connection with case





A pregnant woman who went missing earlier this week has been found dead, and a Missouri couple have been arrested in connection with the case on federal kidnapping charges, authorities announced at a news conference Thursday.

Ashley Bush's body was found Thursday in Missouri. The body of her baby -- Valkyrie Grace Willis -- was found Wednesday in Missouri, according to Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith and Sheriff Shawn Holloway.

Amber and Jamie Watterman of Jane, Mo., are being held in the McDonald County Jail in Missouri, Smith and Holloway said.

Holloway described the suspected murders of Bush and her baby as one of the most horrific acts he's seen in his law enforcement career.

Multiple law enforcement agencies from different jurisdictions are investigating the case.

Bush, who was 31 weeks pregnant, was last seen in the passenger seat of an older model tan pickup truck on Monday at the intersection of Highways 72 and 43 in Maysville.

The driver was a white woman in her 40's with shoulder length brown hair who stated her name was "Lucy," according to a post on the Benton County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

Bush, 33, of Maysville met Lucy online when she was looking for a job working from home, according to the post. Lucy picked her up that morning at the Handi-Mart in Maysville to take her to a job interview in Bentonville, according to the post.

Bush texted her ride at 3 p.m. to say she was in Gravette, on her way to Handi-Mart, so he could pick her up. Bush and Lucy arrived at the intersection near Handi-Mart, turned north onto Highway 43 and continued north.



