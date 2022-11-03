‘Ms. Pinky’ gives back to WCSD

"Hey, Ms. Pinky," a Watson Chapel Wildcat football player says after practice.

Then another player greets her. And another. The Wildcats love Ms. Pinky.

Antoinette "Ms. Pinky" Burks runs the Gym Food Program in Jefferson County. Every afternoon during the school week, Burks feeds a nutritious meal to the Wildcats sports teams including coaches.

"I told her she's a game changer," Wildcats football Coach Maurice Moody said. "Every single day she provides a hot meal for kids who may or may not eat when they go home. They spend so many calories lifting, practicing. She replaces those calories instantly and then they can eat when they get home."

Through her Gym Food Program, Burks provides more than 600 meals a week for students and their families in Jefferson County, including Coleman Elementary, Cherry Street AME Zion Church, Friendship Aspire Academy, Friendship Aspire Academy Southeast Campus, and the Watson Chapel School District.

She began the program in 2017 -- and continued during the covid-19 pandemic -- with federal Department of Agriculture, local grants and donations.

"I'm small but I'm a giant when it comes to these kids," Burks said. "I don't have kids so these are my kids. I like giving back to the community. I try to give back 50 times more than I take. I like to give more than I receive. It helps to fuel their energy."

Burks was inspired to be a giver by her late uncle, the Rev. Willie Thomas, a minister at Rankin Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Gould. Thomas was said to give more than he ever received. His wife, Pamela Thomas, said Burks got her giving trait straight from her uncle.

"She's a hard-working person and she has a heart,' Pamela Thomas said about her niece. "You see a need just like him. She just knows Christ wants her to do what she does. She loves to help people and that is what Jesus Christ wants us to do. We are our brother's keeper.

Burks can't really explain her giving back to kids who need it. She has told coaches that if students need more than food to let her know.

Moody said that sometimes parents have to work late and kids who are his players have to figure out a way to feed themselves."

"Ms. Pinky has graciously stepped in and filled that void," Moody said. "Anything I ask of her, she has graciously stepped in and filled that void. Anything I ask of her she has been willing to help the program in any way she can. Wildcat Nation is blessed to have her."

Burks may feed the team cheeseburgers and pickles one day with fruit juice, Gatorade and chips and the next with another healthy meal like pork rubles or pizza sticks. Every meal is balanced with USDA recommendations.

"A healthy meal is crucial, especially for these athletes," Burks said. "People joke that I want to save the world but we can start right here."

Burks, who plans to open a restaurant later this year, grew up in the WCSD before graduating from Pine Bluff High School. She realizes the need overall in Jefferson County both nutritionally and educationally.

Her next plan is to start a scholarship program for students. She already employs current and former high school students and Jefferson County residents in her program because she knows jobs are important to economic growth.

"I want to do this right," she said. "I want to get a board together and make jobs happen. We can make a change right here. I want to give back and I wake up with a purpose of what I'm giving back."