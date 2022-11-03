



• Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has given the Urban League of Louisiana a $5.7 million gift, the largest donation in the agency's history. Founded in 1938, it hosts a variety of programs covering youth education, economic development and policy. The agency now plans to expand its programs aimed at securing economic self-reliance and civil rights for underserved communities, president and Chief Executive Officer Judy Reese Morse said this week. "So often the work of Black-led, community-serving organizations goes unnoticed and underresourced," she said. "Ms. Scott's spirit and conviction to address historic disparities by supporting organizations that prioritize and engage the community inspires us to remain unwavering in our commitment to deliver even more for Black and other underserved communities in Louisiana." Morse said Scott's gift would be "transformational." With a net worth estimated above $30 billion by Forbes, Scott is one of the wealthiest people in the world. Much of that fortune stems from her 2019 divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, in which she received a 25% stake in the company. Along with other billionaires, Scott has signed The Giving Pledge, a promise from the mega-wealthy to give away most of their fortunes. Scott said her giving was guided by her desire to support local organizations rather than tell them how to solve problems. "We don't advocate for particular policies or reforms. Instead, we seek a portfolio of organizations that supports the ability of all people to participate in solutions," she said. "This means a focus on the needs of those whose voices have been underrepresented."

• Fresh off one of the biggest album launches of her career, Taylor Swift announced a U.S. stadium tour starting in 2023, with international dates to follow. The 27-date Eras Tour will kick off March 18 in Glendale, Ariz., and wrap up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium. Tour openers will include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN. "I can't WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It's been a long time coming," Swift said on Instagram, describing the tour as "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)." Fans who receive a code after registering will have access to tickets on Nov. 15. The rest of the public can buy them starting Nov. 18. The tour will include AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia; Soldier Field in Chicago; Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.; and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Word of the tour came just after Swift became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record, "Midnights."





Taylor Swift attends a premiere for the short film "All Too Well" at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)





