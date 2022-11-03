Army Corps reports hydropower contract

The Little Rock district of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Wednesday that Voith Hydro of Germany won a nearly $50 million contract to modernize the hydropower generators at Norfork Dam in Baxter County.

The Corps is rehabilitating the hydropower units to extend their service life with updates that are scheduled to begin this year and end in May 2028.

The project is fully funded through a partnership with Southwestern Power Administration and Southwestern Power Resources Association.

Norfork Dam, completed in 1949, features two turbines that have a combined generating capacity of 92,600 kilowatts and produce an average annual energy of 184 million kilowatt-hours each year, or enough to power 17,000 homes. The dam provides support that includes flood risk management, hydro-power, municipal water supply and recreational activities.

— Andrew Moreau

Uniti Group planning to release 3Q results

Communications fiber provider Uniti Group Inc.is scheduled to report third quarter financial results before the stock market opens today.

Executive management also has scheduled a conference call with the investment community for 7:30 a.m. to discuss the quarterly financials. The call will be webcast live at investor.uniti.com.

Access also is available by phone after registering at the website. In addition, a replay of the call will be available on the investor relations site later in the day.

Uniti provides communications infrastructure and fiber optic lines that serve some of the nation’s largest wireless and technology companies. The Little Rock company owns and operates 133,000 fiber route miles, 7.8 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Uniti shares fell 56 cents, or 7.2%, to close Wednesday at $7.17.

— Andrew Moreau

Closing at 791.95, index down by 32.90

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 791.95, down by 32.90.

“Equities initially rallied in afternoon trading following the FOMC statement that the committee “will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy” in determining the pace of future rate increases but stocks subsequently retreated following an interview with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that ‘it is very premature to be thinking about pausing’ rate hikes,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

Shares of ArcBest Corp. fell 9%, America’s Car-Mart shares fell 3.6% and Murphy USA shares dropped 3.8%. All 13 index stocks posted losses Wednesday.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.