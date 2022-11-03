Sections
NHL scores and schedule

Today at 2:28 a.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 5, Philadelphia 2

Buffalo 6, Pittsburgh 3

Today's games

All times Central

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

NY Islanders at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Florida at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

