No to bigotry

During his campaign for adoption of the Bill of Rights, President George Washington wrote to the members of Touro Synagogue, the oldest Jewish congregation in North America, that the United States "gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance."

Ever since, Jewish Americans and American Judaism have thrived, thanks to all Americans' First Amendment right to practice the religion of their choosing, or no religion, as they see fit.

In 1990, the United States Supreme Court ruled, in Employment Division v. Smith, that the state of Oregon need not protect the employment rights of Native Americans who had used peyote as an integral part of their ancestral religious practice. American Jewish leaders then joined a wide variety of religious leaders, most of them Christian, to call for a Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), which was adopted by the U.S. Congress in 1993. RFRA "prohibits ... the United States or any state ... from substantially burdening a person's exercise of religion even if the burden results from a rule of general applicability," unless doing so "is the least restrictive means of furthering [a] compelling state interest."

In short, RFRA--amplified by our own Arkansas Act 975, adopted in 2015--does what the current Issue Number 3 only pretends to seek: It protects every American's, including every Arkansan's, freedom from state interference in religious observance, except in very rare instances when necessary to assure that important laws are observed.

Congregation B'nai Israel, therefore, is permitted to require that its rabbi and education director be Jewish, which would be illegal religious discrimination for most employers. To require that a synagogue open its clergy to people of all religions would substantially burden our religious practice!

By contrast, though, our congregation and all houses of worship must abide by the fire and health codes, even if doing so "burdens" our free exercise of religion by requiring us to utilize funds for safety rather than for more explicitly religious needs. Even if maintaining emergency exits and a clean kitchen were not religious imperatives for us, the legal requirement that we operate a safe facility does not "substantially" burden our religious liberty.

Issue Number 3 seeks to remove the word "substantially" from this equation. Therefore, for example, if our synagogue wished to require that our administrative and custodial personnel be Jewish, which would not burden our religious freedom in any significant way, we could legally do so.

Worse, we know the real motivation behind Issue Number 3 and its supporters: They are eager for private individuals and businesses, not houses of worship, to use religion as an excuse to practice bigotry, specifically by refusing to offer employment, housing, health care, or education to people whose sexual orientation or gender identity they deem "unacceptable."

George Washington would be appalled by this Arkansas attempt to sanction bigotry. Please join us in voting against Issue Number 3.

Annabelle Imber Tuck is a retired associate justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court. She currently serves as president of Congregation B'nai Israel in Little Rock, where Rabbi Barry H. Block is the spiritual leader.