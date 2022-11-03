NWA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Teams still have hope heading into last game of regular season





The final week of the regular season has arrived, and high school teams can begin to see what the road for the playoffs looks like after the results of these final games.

Some teams already have already planned some of their postseason destinations, but there are still many questions that remain to be answered.

Will a team begin postseason play at home, or does its road in the state playoffs begin with a long, winding trip to another part of the state? Will a team actually play a football game next week, or has its season come to an end and its attention be turned toward basketball or other winter sports?

Here's what could lie ahead for teams in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette coverage area as a result of their final regular season games:

CLASS 7A

Bentonville (8-1, 6-0 7A-West)

The Tigers, who have already clinched a first-round bye in the playoffs, can clinch the outright conference championship and No. 1 playoff seed with a win over Bentonville West. A loss drops Bentonville to the No. 2 seed.

Bentonville West (7-2, 5-1 7A-West)

The Wolverines clinch a share of the conference title and the No. 1 playoff seed with a win over Bentonville.

West can be the No. 2 seed with a loss IF Fayetteville loses to Springdale Har-Ber OR Fayetteville beats Har-Ber by just one point while Rogers beats Rogers Heritage by 13 or more points. The Wolverines fall to a No. 3 seed with a loss IF Fayetteville wins by at least two points over Har-Ber or Rogers beats Heritage by less than 13 points.

Fayetteville (6-3, 4-2 7A-West)

The Bulldogs will be the No. 2 seed with a win over Har-Ber and a Bentonville win over West UNLESS they only win by one point while Rogers defeats Heritage by 13 or more points.

Fayetteville will be the No. 3 seed with a win, a West win and a Rogers loss. The Bulldogs could fall to the No. 4 seed with a loss OR with only a one-point win over Har-Ber while Rogers beats Heritage by 13 or more points.

Rogers (7-2, 4-2 7A-West)

The Mounties will be the No. 3 seed with a win over Heritage and a West win over Bentonville OR in the situation where they win by more than 13 points and Fayetteville beats Har-Ber by just one point while Bentonville wins OR with a loss if Fayetteville also loses.

Rogers will finish as the No. 4 seed with a loss and a Fayetteville win OR with a win if Fayetteville wins by 2 or more points and Bentonville wins.

Fort Smith Southside (3-6, 2-4 7A-West)

The Mavericks will take the No. 5 seed with a win over Springdale OR with a loss if the following things happen -- Springdale defeats Southside by less than 3 points and Heritage defeats Rogers by 13 or more points OR Har-Ber defeats Fayetteville and finishes with more tiebreaker points than Springdale.

Southside could finish as the No. 6 seed with a loss IF Har-Ber and Heritage both lose OR if Har-Ber and Heritage both win to form a four-way tie for fifth place. The Mavericks, however, could be eliminated with a loss IF Springdale wins by 13 or more points and Har-Ber wins by 12 or more points.

Springdale Har-Ber (1-8, 1-5 7A-West)

The Wildcats have a shot at the No. 5 seed, but they would have to beat Fayetteville by 12 or more points while Springdale defeats Southside by 13 or more points.

Har-Ber will take the No. 6 seed with a win of 12 points or less OR with a loss if Springdale and Heritage both lose. The Wildcats could be eliminated with a loss IF either Springdale or Heritage win OR with a win if they still finish in the aforementioned four-way tie for fifth with Southside, Springdale and Heritage.

Springdale (1-8, 1-5 7A-West)

The Bulldogs can claim the No. 5 seed with a win over Southside UNLESS Har-Ber also wins in a fashion that causes Springdale to have the least amount of tiebreaker points in a three-way tie with Southside and Har-Ber.

A loss eliminates the Bulldogs from the playoffs.

Rogers Heritage (3-6, 1-5 7A-West)

The War Eagles need a win over Rogers and a Springdale loss to get the No. 6 seed. Heritage will be eliminated with a loss or if Springdale defeats Southside.

Fort Smith Northside (3-6, 2-4 7A-Central)

The Grizzlies can clinch a No. 5 seed with a win over Little Rock Southwest.

Northside would be the No. 6 seed with a loss IF Southwest doesn't get the full 13 tiebreaker points OR Jonesboro loses to Little Rock Central OR Jonesboro wins by less than 9 points. The Grizzlies are eliminated with a loss IF Southwest wins by 13 or more points AND Jonesboro wins by 9 or more points.

CLASS 6A

Greenwood (8-1, 7-0 6A-West)

The Bulldogs have clinched the No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye.

Van Buren (1-8, 1-6 6A-West) and Siloam Springs (0-9, 0-7) have been eliminated.

CLASS 5A

Shiloh Christian (8-1, 6-0 5A-West)

The Saints have clinched the No. 1 seed and will open the playoffs at home.

Prairie Grove (7-2, 5-1 5A-West)

The Tigers take the No. 2 seed with a win over Farmington OR with a loss if Farmington wins by less than 7 points.

Prairie Grove falls to a No. 3 seed with a loss IF Harrison loses to Pea Ridge or Harrison wins by less than 13 points. The Tigers fall to the No. 4 seed with a loss IF Farmington wins by 7 or more points and Harrison wins by 13 or more points.

Harrison (6-3, 4-2 5A-West)

The Goblins earn a No. 2 seed with a win of 13 or more points over Pea Ridge AND a Farmington win by 7 or more points.

Harrison will be the No. 3 seed with a win IF it wins by less than 13 points over Pea Ridge OR Prairie Grove wins OR Farmington wins by less than 7 points. Harrison falls to the No. 4 seed with a loss if Farmington wins.

Farmington (6-3, 4-2 5A-West)

The Cardinals can claim the No. 2 seed with a win over Prairie Grove IF they win by 7 or more points AND Harrison wins by less than 13 points over Pea Ridge OR a Harrison loss.

Farmington finishes as a No. 3 seed with a IF the Cardinals win by 7 or more points and Harrison wins by 13 or more points. The Cardinals will be the No. 4 seed with a loss OR if they win by less than 7 points and Harrison wins by less than 13 points.

Alma (6-3, 3-3 5A-West), Pea Ridge (3-6, 1-5) and Clarksville (0-9, 0-6) have been eliminated.

CLASS 4A

Elkins (8-1, 6-0 4A-1), Ozark (6-3, 5-1 4A-1)

The Elks and the Hillbillies have clinched the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively. Elkins earns a first-round bye, while Ozark will start the playoffs at home.

Gentry (7-2, 4-2 4A-1) at Gravette (5-4, 4-2 4A-1)

The winner between the Benton County rivals will take the No. 3 seed and get a home playoff game, while the loser will be the No. 4 seed and open postseason play on the road.

Lincoln (5-4, 3-3 4A-1)

The Wolves have clinched the No. 5 seed and will begin the playoffs on the road.

Huntsville (2-7, 2-4), Berryville (1-8, 0-6) and Green Forest (1-8, 0-6) have been eliminated.

Lamar (7-2, 5-2 4A-4)

The Warriors can be a No. 2 seed with a win over Central Arkansas Christian IF Bauxite defeats Benton Harmony Grove.

Lamar is the No. 3 seed with a Bauxite loss, regardless of what it does against CAC. The Warriors fall to the No. 4 seed with a loss if Bauxite wins.

CLASS 3A

Charleston (8-1, 6-0 3A-1), Booneville (7-2, 3A-1)

The Tigers and the Bearcats have clinched the No. 1 and No. 2 playoff seeds, respectively.

Greenland (6-3, 4-2 3A-1)

The Pirates can take the No. 3 seed with a win over West Fork OR a loss if Mansfield loses to Hackett. Greenland falls to the No. 4 seed with a loss IF Mansfield defeats Hackett and Lavaca loses to Booneville.

Lavaca (6-3, 3-3 3A-1)

The Golden Arrows can be a No. 4 seed with a win over Booneville OR with a loss if Mansfield loses to Hackett. Lavaca falls to a No. 5 seed with a loss IF Mansfield defeats Hackett.

Mansfield (6-3, 3-3 3A-1)

The Tigers can be a No. 3 seed with a win over Hackett IF Greenland and Lavaca both lose. Mansfield takes the No. 4 seed with a win IF Lavaca loses. The Tigers fall to the No. 5 with a loss.

West Fork (5-4, 2-4), Cedarville (2-7, 1-5), Hackett (1-8, 0-6) and Paris (1-8, 1-5 3A-4) have been eliminated.

CLASS 2A

Johnson County Westside (2-7, 2-3 2A-1)

The Rebels take the No. 4 seed with a Mountainburg OR with a loss if Mountainburg wins by just one point and Magazine loses to Conway Christian. Westside is eliminated with a loss IF Magazine wins or if Mountainburg wins by 2 or more points.

Magazine (3-5, 2-3 2A-1)

The Rattlers need a win over Conway Christian AND a Mountainburg win to take the No. 4 seed. Magazine could also finish as the No. 4 seed with a loss IF Mountainburg wins by at least 2 points. The Rattlers are eliminated with a loss if Westside wins or Mountainburg wins by just one point.

Mountainburg (2-6, 1-4 2A-1) and Decatur (0-9, 0-5 2A-1) have been eliminated.



