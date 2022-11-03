Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Irving makes amends

Kyrie Irving said Wednesday he opposes all forms of hate, and he and the Brooklyn Nets will each donate $500,000 toward groups that work to eradicate it. Irving took responsibility for the negative impact on the Jewish community that was caused by his appearing to support an antisemitic work, as the Nets and their star guard worked to sooth the anger that had been directed at them since Irving's Twitter post and refusal to apologize for it. Irving had drawn criticism around the NBA -- including from Nets owner Joe Tsai -- for posting a link to the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" on his Twitter feed last week. Irving hadn't spoken since Saturday, when he defiantly defended his right to post about material he believes. He didn't talk to reporters after either of the Nets' home games since -- one of them featuring fans wearing "Fight Antisemitism" shirts as they sat courtside.

FOOTBALL

Teen arrested in shooting

Washington, D.C., police on Wednesday announced that a 17-year-old male had been arrested in relation to the August shooting of Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said the young man has been charged with assault with intent to rob while armed. Since the suspect is a juvenile, Contee would not provide his name or any details of his legal history. Robinson, 23, was shot twice in the right leg on Aug. 28 near a lively strip of clubs, bars and restaurants along H Street in northeast Washington. The highly touted third-round draft pick underwent surgery and sat out the first month of the NFL season. Robinson first took the field during the season's fifth week on Oct. 9, and has since claimed the team's starting running back role. Contee said two other individuals were still being sought who were "involved in this case and need to be brought to justice."

Patteson returns to practice

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned to practice on Wednesday after missing four games following knee surgery. The Falcons designated Patterson to return from injured reserve, opening the 21-day window where he can practice before joining the active roster. If he has a good week of practice, Patterson could return as soon as Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Patterson's return to practice came nine days after he posted a video on his Twitter account of him running with a weight. He posted the message "1 step closer!!!!" with the video. Falcons Coach Arthur Smith has indicated he expects Patterson to return early in his window of eligibility following what Smith described as a minor procedure. Patterson opened the season as Atlanta's starter and ran for 340 yards and 3 touchdowns in 4 games before landing on injured reserve. He ran for 120 yards in Atlanta's opening loss to New Orleans and had 141 yards two weeks later in a win over Seattle. Rookie Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley have shared the lead role the past four weeks.

GYMNASTICS

China wins world title

China won its 12th world men's gymnastics championship on Wednesday, putting together six solid if not always spectacular rotations to cruise to victory over rival Japan in a meet that felt like a battle of attrition. The Chinese posted a total of 257.858 points, more than four points clear of the Japanese. Host Britain overcame an error-filled set on the pommel horse to earn bronze. All three teams earned an automatic berth into the 2024 Paris Olympics by finishing on the podium in a meet in which only the Chinese seemed to be able to avoid fall-laden performances. Italy was fourth, followed by the United States, which found itself in last place after a shaky performance on pommel horse during the first rotation and never fully recovered.

TENNIS

Pair move to ATP Finals

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6) to next play wild-card entry Gilles Simon, who overcame ninth-seeded Fritz 7-5, 5-7, 6-4. Auger-Aliassime saved 14 of 17 break points and converted four of five to extend his winning streak to 14 matches. Fritz failed to convert three set points on Simon's serve at 5-4 in the opening set. The American also failed to convert any of the three break points he had at 3-2 in the final set. He made 36 unforced errors to 16 for Simon, who is ranked 188th and plans to retire after this tournament. Teenager Holger Rune stunned 10th-seeded Hurkacz 7-5, 6-1 to meet Rublev, who reached the third round on Tuesday. Before the Paris Masters, Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic had already qualified for the eight-man tournament in Turin from Nov. 13-20.

Jabeur moves past Pegula

Ons Jabeur rallied for a three-set victory over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday night, keeping alive the U.S. Open finalist's hopes of advancing out of group play in the WTA Finals. Jabeur won the last three games in each of the second and third sets in her 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory after dropping seven consecutive games early in the match. A loss would have put Jabeur at risk of elimination in round-robin play after the second-ranked Tunisian dropped her opening match when Aryna Sabalenka rallied after losing the first set on the indoor hard court at Dickies Arena. It was just the second win in the past nine matches against a top-10 opponent for Jabeur, who also beat Pegula in the Madrid final on clay in May. No. 3 Pegula has lost nine in a row against top five foes. Pegula temporarily kept alive her hopes for the semifinals by winning a set, but is a long shot after falling to 0-2 in her WTA Finals debut. Jabeur also is in the season-ending event for the first time. No. 7 Sabalenka faced fifth-ranked Maria Sakkari in the late match of the tournament that was moved to Texas from China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai, a Grand Slam doubles champion who accused a former government official there of sexual assault.