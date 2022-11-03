OPINION: Becca Martin-Brown: Moment on APT stage a gift to ‘Little Queen’

Was she impressed? Maybe. I hope so. Maybe she was just in it for the M&Ms. But the "Little Queen" got to see Mom on stage Sunday for the first time in a very long time. I hope she knew I was having a blast, and that the scene I played in "Almost, Maine" was dedicated to her.

I knew that to get back on stage was going to require extraordinary circumstances. I can't sing. Or dance. And I feel like time is just so limited when you're juggling a job and a life. So when Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers announced auditions for John Cariani's "Almost, Maine" and said it would be cast as nine different scenes, I was hopeful. Abbreviated rehearsals and less to remember? Maybe I could actually do that.

Plus there was this scene that called to me. It's titled "It Hurts," and it's about two people meeting in the laundry room in a boarding house in this tiny northern Maine town. Marvalyn is there because the roof collapsed on the home she shared with boyfriend Eric when a big snow came through in December. Steve is there because he and his brother, Rob, have been trying to get back on their feet "their whole lives."

Steve has something called "congenital analgesia." He doesn't feel physical pain. And so he's developmentally and socially delayed. Maybe Marvalyn is the first woman who was ever truly nice to him. Cast the way our scene is -- my scene partner Ethan is 20! -- it's certainly not a romantic encounter. But it changes life profoundly for both of them. The message Marvalyn hears from Steve is that she deserves better than she's getting from Eric. The message I hoped to convey to an audience is that special people like Steve are perfect just the way they are and deserve human connection of all kinds.

Being back on stage instead of helping out up front has done nothing but increase my respect for the actors who do it all the time. They drive from all over Northwest Arkansas to rehearse, to learn lines and blocking and entrances and exits. They juggle jobs and families and the constant threat of covid. And they get paid absolutely nothing. Backstage, we feed each other cookies and chips and encouragement, and even though we're tired, when it's over this Sunday, we'll all be sad to see it end.

November is also the anniversary of the Little Queen moving into my house and changing my life. It's been 31 years now -- hard to believe! -- and the only thing that has really changed is we're both rounder, thanks to the pandemic lockdown! I started taking her to live theater immediately, and over the years, she's moved on from productions intended for children to being able to sit through 90 minutes of a "straight" play -- no singers or dancers, just music between scenes and some beautiful Northern Lights, thanks to APT's talented tech crew.

It's what we do, our date day, our "thing." It's just that this time, Mom got to see it from the other side of the footlights. It's been an adventure and a joy, and I feel so blessed to have experienced it. But it's time to return to my seat next to my daughter and enjoy those M&Ms with her. And of course, it's almost college basketball season!

Becca Martin-Brown is Features editor of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and has one weekend left on stage at Arkansas Public Theatre before she returns to her cross stitching. You can read a Q&A with playwright John Cariani at https://freeweekly.com/2022/10/27/seven-minutes-seven-questions-john-cariani-almost-maine/ and email Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwaonline.com.