100 years ago

Nov. 3, 1922

FAYETTEVILLE -- A curious new custom has just been established at the University of Arkansas. It is an outgrowth of student government and should furnish a custom for the school as memorable as that of the wearing of green caps by the freshman men. Heretofore freshman girls in the university have gotten off pretty light. While the men wore their caps until Thanksgiving Day, the women got all their obligations off by wearing their hair in pigtails for one night. Now a custom has been found whereby the freshman girls can be recognized. ... A green arm band with a white freshman cap appearing on it must be worn by all freshman girls, according to a ruling just made by the Women's Executive Council of the Vigilance Committee.

50 years ago

Nov. 3, 1972

WARREN -- Joseph Shelby Lyon, a Henderson State College student, has filed a $600,000 damage suit against Bruce Upton, the alleged manufacturer of a cannon that exploded at a pep rally. The suit states that Lyon lost his left leg, hearing in his left ear, and the use of a finger in the explosion. ... The suit charges the cannon was made of improper material, that it was improperly designed by Upton, that is was not tested by the defendant, that the defendant did not warn the fraternity the cannon was dangerous when it bought it.

25 years ago

Nov. 3, 1997

• Arkansas doctors grappling with managed care companies for money and control are seeking strength in numbers, forming associations to increase their collective bargaining strength. Several such groups, called independent physicians associations, or IPAs, have grown up in Arkansas in recent years in response to the advent of managed care organizations. ... The movement into independent physicians association reflects the desire of doctors to regain control of their own practices, said Bob St. Peter, a researcher for The Center for Studying Health System Change.

10 years ago

Nov. 3, 2012

• An Arizona company that distributes "state-of-the-art" machines that could be used to dispense medical marijuana in Arkansas, depending on election results next week, has sued over its product being described as common "vending machines" by a group opposing the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Act. In a lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in Little Rock, Medicine Dispensing Systems Inc. is seeking compensatory and punitive damages against the Family Council Action Committee and its director, Jerry Cox, on the grounds of defamation, negligence and federal trademark dilution. Cox held a news conference Tuesday at the state Capitol next to a cardboard cutout of a vending machine that had been labeled "Medbox" and included an image of a marijuana leaf on the front ... Chris Kell, Arkansans for Compassionate Care campaign strategist, said that the Health Department would write the rules and regulations concerning how marijuana is dispensed and has the ability to ban the use of machines.