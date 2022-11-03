PBSD’s planning outlined in video

Community leaders, many of them within the Pine Bluff School District, detailed the entity's five-year plan in a video released Tuesday on YouTube.

The district has worked for about a year with 20 community leaders across schools, community service organizations, government and business sectors meeting monthly to discuss community input and to research and data regarding the plan, which was broken down in a 33-minute video following led by Superintendent Barbara Warren.

District officials have said the strategic plan also helps show the steps the PBSD, which is operated by the Arkansas Department of Education, is taking toward returning to full local control, which the department seized from the district in 2018.

Warren also revealed a new tagline for the PBSD, which she said reflects its history, present and future: "Pine Bluff School District: Powered by Pride and Possibilities."

The strategic plan centers around five components: allies for achievement, "grow-our-own" staff, soft skills at school, elevating educators and informing to fix problems faster.

Within the "allies" component, Assistant Superintendent Phillip Carlock said a working group from the PBSD is working on each of the five components to round out the fourth and final phase of the strategic planning process.

The phase consists of setting up teams to implement each strategy and sharing the final plan with the broader community, such as the case with Tuesday's video release.

In growing its own teachers, PBSD retention and recruitment director Monica McMurray said the district is creating pathways for under-certified staff members to receive proper certification, establishing support structures for certification, for other staff members to pursue educator certification at the next level and for high school students interested in education to pursue early college credit and enroll in a fast-track certification program to work in the PBSD.

Soft skills may refer to conflict resolution, communication skills and work ethic in education and work settings, according to Dee Davis, PBSD director of curriculum and instruction.

"There are other soft skills, including teamwork, problem-solving, communication, adaptability, critical thinking, time management and interpersonal skills such as empathy and active listening," Davis said.

"All of these are skills that help to build positive relationships with others, and they are equally important in our personal and professional lives."

The strategy of elevating educators is two-fold, according to Robert F. Morehead Middle School Principal Leondra Williams.

It includes recognition systems for staff members and offering leadership opportunities.

Family and community engagement coordinator Kimberley West said fixing problems faster seeks to improve transparency and utilize a reporting system in which all concerns can be sent to the proper departments and tracked until they are addressed.

WestEd, a California-based research, development and service agency, also contributed in the process by conducting stakeholder engagement activities including a current state assessment, strategy research, identifying hopes and priorities, discussions, labor market analysis and creating a cost estimate and resource plan.

Warren posed several rhetorical questions about the strategic planning process: "Where are we now? Where do we want to go? How are we going to get there and who's going to do what? How do we know if we're going the right way?"

The district canceled a launch party for the video's release, much to the displeasure of its critics.

Warren denied the PBSD was hiding any information by canceling the party, but said "so much" was going on in the city as the district was preparing to deliver its annual report to the public last week at Pine Bluff High School.