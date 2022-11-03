Philly, Houston rev up for games

PHILADELPHIA -- The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Eagles in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December.

So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans.

Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

"Yeah, I'm not going to lie to you," Ridpath said, "that kind of sucks."

Hold on!

How in the name of Buddy Ryan could any Eagles fan possibly have a reason for feeling irked over buying a ticket behind enemy lines and catching an Eagles game in prime time!?

Blame Bryce.

Yeah, that's right, Bryce Harper.

See, Harper and the rest of the Philadelphia Phillies took off on their improbable postseason run that now pits them against, of all teams, the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series in Philly. Thanks to a Game 3 rainout, both Eagles-Texans and Astros-Phillies play on the same night and the same time, causing some headaches -- though it's more sports heaven in Philly -- for fans who would rather not divide their fandom.

That includes Ridpath, who says he already spent a grand on his trip to Houston.

"I'm hoping maybe the Birds get out to a big lead and maybe we'll go find a bar in the stadium to watch the Phillies," Ridpath said. "I can't imagine they're not going to have a baseball game on in the stadium somewhere."

The Texans plan to rotate the Astros score on the side panels of the video boards throughout the game. More than 50% of the televisions around the stadium that would normally show other NFL games will instead show Game 5.

Normally, the team features an NFL scoreboard during the games, but today, the Texans will drop in on the big screen to provide the World Series score and big-play updates.

This is the seventh time a World Series and NFL game take place on the same day, involving the same two metro areas, and first since 2011.

This isn't 1986 -- or even 2011 -- when trying to decide which game to watch was a Sophie's choice struggle for fans long before the takeover of social media, streaming services and an explosion of second screens that made viewing multiple events a snap.

Game 5 airs nationally on Fox, and sports fans know where to find that station on their dial as 11,475,000 viewers tuned in for Game 1. The NFL game streams on Amazon's Prime Video, but all Thursday games also air on broadcast television in their local markets. That means Eagles fans can flip to WPHL-TV and Texans fans can tune to KTXH-TV during World Series commercial breaks.

A fans hold a sign during the fourth inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



Fans arrive for Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)



Fans arrive for Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)



A fan gets her face painted before Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



Fans arrive for Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



Fans arrive for Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



Fans arrive Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Philadelphia. The game was postponed by rain Monday night with the matchup tied 1-1. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

