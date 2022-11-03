Pittman glad AD is staying

FAYETTEVILLE -- Coach Sam Pittman said University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek followed his own advice when he rebuffed an effort from Auburn to hire for their vacant athletic director role in recent weeks.

Yurachek received a raise to remain with the Razorbacks but likely turned down more money from the Tigers, who announced former Mississippi State AD John Cohen as their new hire on Tuesday.

Pittman was asked on his Wednesday video conference with reporters what it meant for Yurachek to remain in place.

"Everything," Pittman said. "That's a man that practices what he preaches. To me, he already was powerful with all of us head coaches. For him to do exactly what, at times, he asks us to do, is powerful.

"I'm so glad that he's staying. Obviously he's the one who gave me my opportunity, but the old saying, 'He practices what he preaches,' that's what he does and that shows what kind of man he is."

Yurachek rolled over Pittman's contract after a 3-7 start in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic, then increased his salary to an average of over $6 million per year through 2026, with a built-in extension incentive.

"To say I'm excited that he's going to stay here would be an understatement," Pittman said. "I have a lot of respect for him and Jennifer, and I mean what I'm saying. I'm ecstatic that he decided to stay."

Liberty tricks

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman is expecting wrinkles from Liberty in some fashion, on offense, defense or special teams after the Flames (7-1) got a week off to prepare for Saturday's game against the Razorbacks.

Liberty Coach Hugh Freeze said the Flames had a walk through and one real practice last week to begin installing game plans for the Razorbacks.

"It's not like a bowl and all that," Pittman said. "I think they only practiced maybe one time. That's what I heard.

"If that was the case, they probably didn't add a whole lot of things. I don't know why they would. Yes, do I expect something new, a wrinkle maybe in special teams ... yeah, I expect something new."

Pittman mentioned that Tanner Burns, who was formerly on the Arkansas staff, does a "wonderful job" with the Flames as special teams coordinator.

Cheese, please

Coach Sam Pittman concocted a theme during the bye week to wrap up the five-game stretch against Auburn, Liberty, LSU, Ole Miss and Missouri to finish the season.

Team captains KJ Jefferson and Dalton Wagner jumped on board with his idea, but linebacker Bumper Pool deemed it too cheesy for public consumption.

Pittman was looking for a way to unify the end stretch, much like he did with the "B" theme of 2021, which came into play during the Razorbacks' 4-1 finish, including the Outback Bowl win over Penn State.

Pittman said he might re-ignite the theme if the Razorbacks beat Auburn, but even with that win on Saturday he said on Wednesday the cheese is now off the table.

However, he revealed the unrealized theme on Wednesday, saying he was planning to take the first initial of every remaining opponent, which was ALLOM, to work into his theme.

"I was just going to have something on the back go 'A-L-L-O-M' and that passed two stages," Pittman said. "It passed two stages, and then I got to Bumper, and he said, 'Way too much cheese on that,' so I let it go. I was either going to say 'All on Me' or 'All on Mission', and Bump talked me out of it.

Bowl projections

The Razorbacks have some attractive matchups among those who project bowl games during the season.

In his latest prediction, CBSSports.com's Jerry Palm has Arkansas matched up against Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30. The Razorbacks were scheduled to travel to Notre Dame in 2020 for the first meeting between the schools, but that game was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

247Sports.com's latest projection has the Razorbacks matched up against Texas in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 28. If that pairing comes to fruition, it would be the third time in nine years for Arkansas to be selected for the bowl in Houston. The Hogs crunched Texas 31-7 in the 2014 game, and they were invited to face TCU in the 2020 game before it was canceled due to covid-19 issues with the Horned Frogs.

Yahoo! Sports has the same projection of the Longhorns against the Razorbacks at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Athlon Sports is also projecting Arkansas to the Texas Bowl, but with a pairing against Oklahoma State.

The Action Network's Brett McMurphy projected Arkansas to the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17 against UCLA.

'Smooth' arm

Raheim Sanders was impressed by quarterback KJ Jefferson's stiff arm against Auburn safety Zion Puckett, which put the defender on the ground on a middle scramble that resulted in a 13-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

"Yeah, I saw that," Sanders said. "That was smooth. That's next level.

"He always plays around, man. When I told him about that, I was like, 'That was smooth,' gave him confidence, he probably wanted to hit me back and was like, 'Oh, yeah, I gotta teach you a little something.' I was like, 'Yeah, OK, I guess.'"

Hog ties

Coach Hugh Freeze's Liberty coaching staff contains several with ties to Arkansas, including Freeze himself, who led Arkansas State to a 10-2 record and the Sun Belt Conference championship in 2011, the best debut season for a Red Wolves' coach. ASU was the third school in Sun Belt history to post an 8-0 record and Freeze was the 14th FBS head coach to post 10-plus regular season wins in his first season.

Also on staff for the Flames is special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach Tanner Burns, son of former UA defensive coordinator Keith Burns, who was a quality control assistant at Arkansas from 2014-18.

Liberty first-year offensive line coach Chris Klenakis served in the same role at Arkansas from 2010-12 under Bobby Petrino and John L. Smith.

First-year defensive backs coach Darius Eubanks, started his coaching career as a graduate assistant on the defensive line at Arkansas in 2017 following a four-year NFL career.

Liberty offensive analyst Jesse Stone worked with quarterbacks as a student assistant at Arkansas in 2014-15.

One of 5

Liberty has won a bowl game each of the last three years.

The Flames join just four other schools, three from the SEC, in making that claim. The others are Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Louisiana-Lafayette.

In its first season at the FBS level in 2019, Liberty downed Georgia Southern 23-16 at the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

The Flames won a school record-tying 10 games during the covid-19 season of 2020, including wins over Syracuse and Virginia Tech of the ACC, and capped the year with a 37-34 upset of No. 9 Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl.

Liberty finished off an 8-5 season in 2021 with a 56-20 win over Michigan in the LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Ala.