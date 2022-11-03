PREP FB: Friday’s Matchups

Bentonville West at Bentonville

KICKOFF 7 p.m. today

RECORDS West 7-2, 5-1 7A-West; Bentonville 8-1, 6-0

COACHES West -- Bryan Pratt; Bentonville -- Jody Grant

KEY PLAYERS West -- QB Jake Casey (Jr., 6-4, 180), RB Carson Morgan (Sr., 6-1, 205), WR Ty Durham (Sr., 6-0, 180), OL Lane Jeffcoat (Jr., 6-9, 285), RB/LB Braden Jones (Sr., 6-1, 205), CB Nick Bell (Sr., 5-9, 165), DB/P Josh Buxton (Sr., 5-9, 175), DE Grant Overman (Sr., 6-3, 220), DB Thomas Willbanks (Sr., 5-10, 165). Bentonville -- RB Josh Ficklin (Sr., 5-11, 210), OL Joey Su'a (Sr., 6-5, 322), OL-DL Trevor Martinez (Sr., 6-3, 320), QB Carter Nye (Jr., 6-1, 170), WR C.J. Brown (Jr., 6-1, 185), WR-DB J.T. Tomescko (Sr., 6-2, 170), DE Ben Pearson (Jr., 6-2, 180), DB Johnny Pike (Sr., 5-10, 175), PK Logan Tymeson (Sr., 5-10, 145).

THE SCOOP This is the seventh meeting between the two schools. Bentonville has won the previous six, including a 56-21 decision last year in Centerton. ... For the second time, the conference's No. 1 playoff seed and the league title hang in the balance. Bentonville claims the outright title with a win but will share it with West if the Wolverines are victorious. ... Bentonville will be the No. 1 seed with a win and the No. 2 seed with a loss, while West will be the No. 1 seed with a win and either No. 2 or No. 3 with a loss. ... Morgan, who has battled injuries throughout the season, ran for 189 yards in West's win over Fort Smith Southside. ... Durham needs just 64 yards to reach the 1,000-yard receiving mark this season and has a team-high 14 TDs. ... Casey surpassed the 2,000-yard passing mark this season when he threw for 259 yards last week. ... Bentonville leaned more toward its passing game against Springdale, throwing for 325 yards while running for just 180. ... C.J. Brown needs just 36 yards to reach the 1,000-yard receiving mark. ... Kyle Doughtery recorded the Tigers' 10th interception this season but is the only player to return one for a touchdown.

OUR TAKE Bentonville 38, Bentonville West 28

-- Henry Apple

Rogers Heritage at Rogers

KICKOFF 7 p.m. today

RECORDS Heritage 3-6, 1-5 7A-West; Rogers 7-2, 4-2

COACHES Heritage -- Eric Munoz; Rogers -- Chad Harbison

KEY PLAYERS Heritage -- QB Carter Hensley (Sr., 6-3, 200), OL Hunter Seals (Sr., 6-6, 230), WR Tillman McNair (Sr., 5-11, 165), DB Alexander Saelzier (Sr., 5-8, 140). Rogers -- QB Dane Williams (Jr., 6-1, 190), WR Mabry Verser (Jr., 6-4, 200), WR Graycen Cash (Jr., 6-3, 175), RB Jacob Jenkins (Jr., 6-0, 170), LB Isaac Chapman (Jr., 6-0, 190), DB Braxton Lindsey (Fr., 6-1, 194).

THE SCOOP This will be the 15th meeting between the two inner-city rivals. Rogers has a 10-4 series advantage following last year's 56-28 victory at Gates Stadium and has won seven in a row against Heritage. ... The War Eagles are in a must-win situation in order to have an opportunity to reach the playoffs. Heritage currently sits in a tie with Springdale and Springdale Har-Ber for sixth place but don't have the tiebreaker points to advance. ... Hensley's 1-yard touchdown run gave the War Eagles a brief lead last week against Fayetteville. ... Rogers knows it will open the Class 7A state playoffs at home, but the Mounties await to see if they will be a No. 3 or a No. 4 seed next week. ... Rogers' defense forced seven turnovers in last week's rout of Springdale Har-Ber. ... Williams completed his first 10 passes last week and finished with 205 yards and three TDs on 18-of-25 passing.

OUR TAKE Rogers 38, Rogers Heritage 7

-- Henry Apple

Fayetteville at Springdale Har-Ber

KICKOFF 7 p.m. today

RECORDS Fayetteville 6-3, 4-2 7A-West; Springdale Har-Ber 1-8, 1-5

COACHES Fayetteville -- Casey Dick; Springdale Har-Ber -- Chris Wood

KEY PLAYERS Fayetteville -- QB Drake Lindsey (Jr., 6-4, 200), WR Kaylon Morris (Sr., 6-1, 185), WR Lach McKinney (Jr., 5-10, 180), WR Jaison Delemar (So., 5-11, 190), Brooks Yurachek (Sr., 6-1, 215), Noah Janski (Jr., 5-11, 168), Landon Jones (Jr., 6-0, 200). Springdale Har-Ber -- QB Rhett Richardson (So., 6-1, 192), RB Cole Carlton (Sr., 5-9, 180), WR Hayden Wood (So., 6-1, 151), WR Bliyge Cook (Sr., 5-7, 143), Chris McGehee (Sr., 5-9, 157).

THE SCOOP Fayetteville rolls into this season finale with a shot at the No. 2 playoff seed from the 7A-West if things break the right way. ... Har-Ber has just the one win, but clings to faint postseason hopes with the right combination. ... Fayetteville continues to pile up huge numbers in the passing game with junior QB Drake Lindsey leading the charge. Lindsey is 228-of-346 for 3,205 yards and 32 touchdowns with just two interceptions on the season. ... Bulldogs' receivers Kaylon Morris (80-1,376 12 TDs), Lach McKinney (51-697 9 TDs) and Jaison Delemar (46-675 4 TDs) are as talented as it comes. ... The Bulldogs surrendered just seven points in a 48-7 romp over Rogers Heritage last week. Senior LB Brooks Yurachek leads the unit with 82 tackles, 14.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and junior LB Noah Janski has 53 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks. ... Har-Ber has turned to sophomore QB Rhett Richardson, who is 80-127 for 820 yards and 3 touchdowns. ... Sophomore WR Hayden Wood has 35 catches for 390 yards.

OUR TAKE Fayetteville 48, Har-Ber 20

-- Chip Souza

CAC at Lamar

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS CAC 2-7, 2-5 4A-4; Lamar 7-2, 5-2

COACHES CAC -- Tommy Shoemaker; Lamar -- Josh Jones

KEY PLAYERS CAC -- Grayson Wilson (So., 6-3, 185), Renalson Sullivan (So., 5-6, 150), Jace Wooten (So., 5-10, 170), Jacob Henry (Fr., 5-10, 160), Cooper Bahnks (So., 6-1, 190). Lamar -- RB Lee Harkreader (Sr., 5-9, 180), RB Damien Hendrix (Sr., 6-0, 230), RB Jarrett Dalton (Jr., 5-11, 180).

THE SCOOP Lamar locks down the No. 2 playoff seed from the 4A-1 with a win and a Bauxite win against Harmony Grove. The Warriors fall to the No. 3 seed with a Bauxite loss, and could fall as low as a No. 4 seed with a loss. ... Lamar is a run-first team and that style has suited the Warriors well. In last week's 36-20 win against Clinton, they ran for 418 yards with Damien Hendrix leading the way with 213 yards. ... Senior RB Lee Harkreader had just seven carries against Clinton, and four of those ended up in the end zone. ... CAC is a young team with most of its top players listed as underclassmen. ... Sophomore QB Grayson Wilson is a dual-threat. Grayson is 132-of-226 passing for 1,616 yards and 17 TDs, and has 475 yards and 6 rushing TDs. ... Sophomore Cooper Bahnks is a beast on defense for the Mustangs. Bahnks has 84 tackles, 6.0 tackles-for-loss and 3.0 sacks. ... Renalson Sullivan is second on the team in rushing with 432 yards.

OUR TAKE Lamar 34, CAC 24

-- Chip Souza

Greenwood at Little Rock Christian

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Greenwood 8-1, 7-0 6A-West; LR Christian 7-2, 5-2

COACHES Greenwood – Chris Young; LR Christian – Eric Cohu

KEY PLAYERS Greenwood – RB Jake Glover (Sr., 5-5, 155), DL Tanner McKusker (Sr., 6-0, 230), WR Aiden Kennon (Sr., 6-1, 215), DB Storm Scherrey (Sr., 6-0, 190), DB Brett Wood (Sr., 5-7, 150). LR Christian – QB Walker White (Jr., 6-3, 210), RB Ronny Anokye (So., 5-8, 195) LB Holt Chappell (Sr., 6-4, 203), DL Justin Smith (Jr., 6-1, 260).

THE SCOOP Greenwood has already secured the top seed from the 6A-West playoffs and can win the outright conference championship with a win. ... Greenwood plays Little Rock Christian for the first time since December, 2007 when the Bulldogs beat the Warriors, 27-6, for the Class 5A state championship game. ... The Bulldogs play at LRCA for the first time also since 2007 when the Warriors applied the Arkansas Activities Association Sportsmanship Rule in a 44-7 win in a conference game. ... LRCA quarterback Walker White has thrown for 1,685 yards and 22 touchdowns. ... Greenwood quarterback Hunter Houston threw for 250 yards and a touchdown in last week's 33-23 win over Pulaski Academy to go over the 6,000-yard mark. ... LRCA sophomore RB Ronny Anokye went over the 1,000-yard mark in last week's 44-7 win over Greenbrier and has rushed for 1,001 yards and nine touchdowns on 183 carries. ... LRCA is 6-0 when Anokye has rushed for more than 100 yards.

OUR TAKE Greenwood 40, LR Christian 21

-- Leland Barclay

Springdale at FS Southside

KICKOFF 7:30 p.m. today

RECORDS Springdale 1-8, 1-5 7A-West; Southside 3-6, 2-4

COACHES Springdale – Brett Hobbs; Southside – Kim Dameron

KEY PLAYERS Springdale – RB Tajon Sparks (Sr., 5-7, 150), LB Kain Pinto (Sr., 5-9, 170), WR Chris Cortez (Sr., 5-9, 160), OL Kevin Contreras (Sr., 5-9, 225), OL Keegan Stilwell (Sr., 5-10, 242). Southside – DB Russell Key (Sr., 6-0, 150), WR Xander Connor (Sr., 6-4, 185), OL Cade Nally (Sr., 6-0, 205), DL Kage Castling (Sr., 6-1, 195), C Miguel Solis (Sr., 6-1, 300), K Jackson DeLassus (Sr., 5-6, 145).

THE SCOOP Southside can earn the fifth seed in the Class 7A playoffs with a win and would likely travel to North Little Rock in the first round. ... Springdale could earn a playoff spot with a win along with a Springdale Har-Ber win over Fayetteville. ... Springdale is one of Southside's oldest rivals having played the Springdale 'B' team in both the 1963 and 1964 seasons before playing a full varsity schedule and joining the conference in 1965, and the two schools played each other each year from then until 2012 when Southside was moved into the 7A/6A-Central blended conference. ... The two played one of the more memorable games of the 2021 season when Southside won, 52-51, with a stop on a two-point conversion try with 1:48 left. ... Southside RB Isaac Gregory has rushed for 1,523 yards, which leads Class 7A, and 21 touchdowns. ... Southside DE John Parkinson has 11 sacks this season.

OUR TAKE Southside 28, Springdale 14

-- Leland Barclay

Prairie Grove at Farmington

KICKOFF 7 p.m. Friday

RECORDS Prairie Grove 7-2, 5-1 5A-West; Farmington 6-3, 4-2

COACHES Prairie Grove -- Danny Abshier; Farmington -- JR Eldridge

KEY PLAYERS Prairie Grove -- OL Ryder Orr (Sr., 6-3, 275), RB Ethan Miller (Sr., 5-9, 175), RB Coner Whetsell (Sr., 5-8, 175), QB Camden Patterson (Sr., 6-0, 150), OL James Moss (Sr., 6-0, 295). Farmington -- LB Cooper Gardenhire (Sr., 6-1, 5-10, 210), QB Sam Wells (Sr., 5-10, 170), DL David Stettmeir (Sr., 6-1, 265), QB Cameron Vanzant (Jr., 6-0, 180), WR Peyton Funk (Sr., 5-11, 175).

THE SCOOP 5A-West newcomer Prairie Grove will face Farmington for the first time in league play after the longtime rivals tangled for years in the 4A-1 Conference. .... Prairie Grove will earn the No. 2 seed for the playoffs with a win at Farmington or with a loss if Farmington wins by less than 7 points for the tie-breaker. .... Farmington can claim the No. 2 seed with a win over Prairie Grove if they win by 7 or more points and Harrison wins by less than 13 points over Pea Ridge or a Harrison loss. ..... Farmington pounded Prairie Grove 56-27 last year after losing 19-7 to the Tigers in 2020. .... Farmington beat Pea Ridge 49-16 last week while Prairie Grove fell 55-22 to Shiloh Christian.

OUR TAKE Prairie Grove 42, Farmington 28

-- Rick Fires @NWARick

Greenland at West Fork

KICKOFF 7 p.m. today

RECORDS Greenland 6-3, 4-2; West Fork 5-4, 2-4

COACHES Greenland -- Lee Larkan; West Fork -- Rodney Selph

KEY PLAYERS Greenland -- QB Max Meredith (Sr., 5-10, 220), RB Seth Center (Sr., 5-11, 167), RB Tucker Meador (Sr., 5-9, 160), WR Zach Holte (Sr., 6-0, 165), OL Matthew Goad (Sr., 5-8, 250). West Fork -- WR Blayden Smith (Sr., 5-10, 170), DE/RB Harrison Oliver (Jr, 6-1, 200), OL Luke Baldwin (Sr., 6-0, 250), QB Eli Howerton (Sr., 6-3, 185)

THE SCOOP Greenland can take the No. 3 seed with a win over West Fork . ..... Greenland dominated Hackett 43-8 last week while West Fork lost 49-7 to league-leading Charleston. .... The Charleston defense limited West Fork to just six first downs and 89 total yards. .... Senior quarterback Max Meredith completed 9 of 10 passes 139 yards and one touchdown last week for the Pirates, who cruised to the win after building a 28-0 lead over the Hornets. .... Tucker Meadors and Seth Center combined for 313 yards and 3 touchdowns the previous week when Greenland beat Cedarville 42-8. ..... West Fork won last year's game against Greenland, 42-15.

OUR TAKE Greenland 42, West Fork 20

-- Rick Fires @NWARick