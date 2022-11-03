PREP FOOTBALL: Bentonville High awaits latest challenge from Bentonville West





I included Bentonville in our Football Town series, which prompted a sceptic to argue against its inclusion because Bentonville West High School is actually located in Centerton.

Then, why I asked, was the school not named Centerton High or Benton County Central, as our man Henry Apple suggested when construction began? Bentonville is most certainly a football town and proof of it will be on display again tonight when Bentonville West and Bentonville High meet at Tiger Stadium with a No. 1 seed and a league championship at stake.

Bentonville (8-1, 6-0) will claim the 6A-West Conference championship with a win over Bentonville West (7-2, 5-1), which could earn a piece of the league title with a victory over the Tigers. That's yet to happen for West, which is 0-6 against the Tigers. West has beaten the more established school in other sports and there'll come a day when it happens in football as well. But Bentonville is determined it won't happen on this day, especially after the Tigers were beaten out for the conference championship last season by Fayetteville.

Bentonville and Bentonville West enter tonight's game with plenty of momentum after Bentonville defeated Springdale 45-7 and Bentonville West turned away Fort Smith Southside 35-24. The football field at Tiger Stadium tonight will be filled with talented players like Jake Casey, Carson Morgan, Ty Durham, and Nick Bell for Bentonville West and Josh Ficklin, Carter Nye, and Joey Su'a for Bentonville High.

Former Bentonville High all-state running back Preston Crawford said during our Football Town series that Bentonville vs. Bentonville West couldn't be described as a rivalry because the Wolverines have yet to beat the Tigers. He's probably right but that doesn't diminish the passion and all-out effort that'll be displayed by players on both sides of the field.

Bentonville West is definitely a threat but Bentonville High doesn't like to share conference championships with anyone, especially neighbors who include the word "Bentonville" on their jerseys.

For the Tigers, there's only one Bentonville.

RICK'S PICK Bentonville High

(Here are some other games involving teams from our coverage area. The picks are capitalized).

CLASS 7A

FAYETTEVILLE at Springdale Har-Ber

ROGERS at Rogers Heritage

Springdale at FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE

Little Rock Southwest at FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

CLASS 6A

Greenbrier at MOUNTAIN HOME

GREENWOOD at Little Rock Christian

Lake Hamilton at PULASKI ACADEMY

VAN BUREN at Siloam Springs

CLASS 5A

Alma at SHILOH CHRISTIAN

Pea Ridge at HARRISON

PRAIRIE GROVE at Farmington

CLASS 4A

GENTRY at Gravette

GREEN FOREST at Berryville

OZARK at Huntsville

Central Arkansas Christian at LAMAR

CLASS 3A

BOONEVILLE at Cedarville

CHARLESTON at Lavaca

GREENLAND at West Fork

Hackett at MANSFIELD

CLASS 2A

BIGELOW at Decatur

JOHNSON COUNTY WESTSIDE at Mountainburg

MAGAZINE at Conway Christian

LAST WEEK 23-1 (95%)

OVERALL 189-41 (82%)



