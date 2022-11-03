Rogers parents arrested in connection with another child’s death in co-sleeping incident

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers couple who had a child die when they co-slept with him in 2021 have been arrested in connection in with a similar situation Tuesday, according to court documents.

Emily Heyns, 21, and Vincent Heyns, 24, were arrested Tuesday in connection with manslaughter and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor in the death of their 2-month-old son, according to court documents. The two are being held in the Benton County Jail with no bonds set.

Prosecutors haven't filed any formal charges against the couple.

Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to 12671 Scenic Drive in Rogers a little after 2 p.m. Tuesday for a nonresponsive child.

Emily Heyns said she, her grandfather Robert Rose and Vincent Heyns were in the home when they realized the child wasn't breathing, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She said she and her husband stayed up late watching television and went to bed between 7 to 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

She said the baby woke about the same time. They then fed him and the couple and the child went to sleep. She said the baby was laying in their bed with them and was in Vincent Heyns' arms, according to the affidavit.

Authorities noticed marijuana paraphernalia in the house. Emily Heyns was asked the last time she smoked marijuana and she stated, "after we got home from trick or treating." She said they smoked a "bowl." She said they smoked outside to not be around the baby, according to the affidavit.

Vincent Heyns confirmed they had gone trick or treating and watched movies until the morning.

Vincent Heyns said the child was laying on his chest. He said he woke up and the baby had "shimmied" down his chest and his face was pressed into the right side of his chest. "I think I squished him," Vincent Heyns said, according to the affidavit.

When asked about the marijuana paraphernalia in the house, Vincent Heyns said they smoked "a bowl or two; more like two bowls, one for each movie we watched," according to the affidavit.

Rose said when he went to bed the couple was still awake and the baby was in the bedroom. He said he woke up at 2 p.m. and knocked on the bedroom door because he hadn't heard the baby, according to the affidavit.

He said they uncovered the child and he was fine. He then left the room and a few minutes later Emily Heyns came screaming for him saying, "Pa Pa, he's gone, we've lost another one," according to the affidavit.

Rose said he told Vincent Heyns to call 911 and he started CPR, according to the affidavit.

On July 13, 2021, deputies were called to the same address to investigate the death of a 4-month-old child. An investigation revealed the Heyns were co-sleeping with the child who was in Vincent Heyns' arms when he died, according to the affidavit.