RV REPORT: Fort Smith Southside seniors aim to clinch playoff seeding in tonight’s game against Springdale

FORT SMITH -- Tonight will be the biggest game in the career of Russell Key and his senior teammates.

On top of celebrating senior night, Southside is also playing for playoff seeding.

"It's a huge game," Key said. "It's the best record we've had since I've been at Southside for these seniors. Getting a chance to play a game like that is awesome."

Southside hosts Springdale at 7:30 p.m. All of the 7A-West games have been moved up a night due to the impending thunderstorms set to roll into the area on Friday afternoon.

Southside (3-6, 2-4) has won two of the last three games and will secure the fifth seed in the Class 7A playoffs with a win.

"We've never had momentum like this," Key said. "Our mindset has really changed. We can see it through our results. It's a result of that. His momentum has been building up. We've had a better mindset. We've practiced better. We've had more fun in the games. Hopefully, we get momentum going into our playoff game."

Southside is averaging 31 points and 412 yards per game behind a resurgent ground game, but the defense has also improved the latter half of the season.

A turning point was the second half against Springdale Har-Ber two weeks ago.

Har-Ber took the second half kickoff, drove down and scored to take a 38-21 lead.

Southside responded with a 34-point barrage to win, 55-44.

"We started getting a little bit down going into the second quarter," Key said. "The second half, it was like a whole different football game. It was a whole different team really. That first touchdown we scored in the second half, everybody was going wild. Our mindset had changed. I felt like that point that we were going to win."

Southside's defense made four straight defensive stops.

"Yes, it was amazing," said Key, a defensive back. "That game especially we had improved a lot as a team and as a defense. The defense felt the best we've felt."

Last year, Southside also rallied for a 52-51 win over Springdale to cinch a playoff berth, stopping the Bulldogs on a two-point try with 48 seconds left.

Key could only watch the second half after suffering an injury midway of the game.

"Last year, it was a close game," Key said. "Watching them win that game to get into the playoffs was awesome."

SOUTHSIDE

Game moved

The Fort Smith Public Schools announced late Wednesday afternoon that both Northside and Southside moved their home games to today to avoid thunderstorms that are scheduled to begin Friday afternoon.

Northside hosts Little Rock Southwest while Southside hosts Springdale. Both kickoffs will be 7:30 p.m. with 7th grade games set to begin about 3:30 with 8th grade games immediately following.

Southside went through their usual Thursday practices on Wednesday.

"In anticipation for that, we cut out a lot of our individual stuff," Southside coach Kim Dameron said. "This is basically what we do on a Thursday anyway. We have some skel and team work. We've gotten away from the walk-through type stuff. We put shoulder pads on them on Thursdays. We basically practice. It keeps them more engaged and it keeps their central nervous system fired up. That's what we started doing in college, we started doing Fast Fridays. The more you move around on Friday before a Saturday game, I just liked it better."

Dameron switched up the practice routine about halfway through this season, and the Mavericks beat Rogers Heritage and won at Springdale Har-Ber to set up today's game against Springdale.

"It seems to work a little bit better," Dameron said. "We started that the second half of the season. The kids like it. We're not out here doing a walk-through. We're actually getting reps."

Also joining the team on Tuesday and Wednesday practices were the ninth-grade players, which concluded their season on Monday.

Springdale could force a possible four-way tie for the final two playoff spots with a win along with a win by Rogers Heritage over Rogers and a win by Springdale Har-Ber over Fayetteville. A win by Southside would clinch the fifth seed regardless of any other outcomes.

A win by Southwest over Northside could force a three-way tie for final two playoff spots on Friday in the 7A-Central. A Northside win would clinch the fifth seed regardless of any other outcome.

LAMAR

Playing for seed

Lamar had no plans of moving its game at home against Central Arkansas Christian on Friday.

The Warriors can force a three-way tie for second place behind Haskell Harmony Grove, which secured the 4A-4 championship and the conference's top seed in the playoffs.

"It's not quite where we wanted to be, but we have a good chance for a home playoff game," coach Josh Jones said. "The kids are excited. They just like playing football. They really haven't paid attention to seedings and things."

Lamar dropped a 27-21 decision to Pottsville that forced the Warriors into must-win situations the final three weeks.

"We're disappointed we lost the Pottsville game," Jones said. "We feel like we shouldn't have lost that one. They're playing with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder."

Lamar responded the next week with a 64-32 win over Little Rock Hall. Lamar piled up 529 rushing yards with Jarrett Dalton rushing for 201 yards and two scores, Damien Hendrix adding 114 yards and two scores, and Lee Harkreader chipping in 112 yards. Caleb Green also added 95 yards passing and touchdown passes to Lane Miller and Dalton to complete a 624-yard offensive outing.

The last week, Lamar fell behind Clinton, 20-0, bounced back for a 21-20 lead at the half and won, 36-20. Again, the Warriors rushed for 410 yards with Hendrix running for 213 yards and a score, and Dalton adding 122 yards and two scores. Green and Harkreader also ran for scores.

"We were down, 20-0, in the first quarter, 10 minutes into the game," Jones said. "We fumbled and they scored, they got an on-side kick and scored, and we fumbled again and they scored. It was looking really bad. We kept chipping away and took the lead at the half, 21-20."

The rally set up the Warriors for the big game this week.

"I told them that a maturity level, that a lot of teams down 20-0 would think the game's over," Jones said. "They fought through it and held on. They kept playing hard and good things happened."

Lamar's ground game has been balanced all season with Hendrix, the fullback, rushing for 1,184 yards with Harkreader rushing for 758 and Dalton 736.

"Our best chance to win is to just run the ball," Jones said. "That's all we're going to do. We've run the ball pretty well. We've been pretty balanced."

Lamar's challenge on Friday will be holding down sophomore quarterback Grayson Wilson, who has definitely turned the corner the past two weeks in games against Clinton and Dover. Wilson has thrown for 421 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 200 yards and four scores the past two weeks.

"He's a 10th grader, but he's a really, really good 10th grader," Jones said. "We've heard nothing but good things about him. On film, he puts the ball where it needs to be."

In all, he's thrown for 1,576 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.

OZARK

Travelling today

Like most teams and games involving area teams, Ozark moved its game at Huntsville to tonight.

Ozark actually did not have a junior high game scheduled tonight, so that made the move easier to make.

"We were waiting on the refs to move it," Ozark coach Jeremie Burns said. "It's their senior night and moving it works out where they don't have to do that in the rain. We had already played our junior high game."

Also, both teams want to get the game played without delays.

"We talked about possible lightning delays," Burns said. "We didn't want to get into another three-hour lightning delay and have to possibly come back on Saturday or Monday to finish the game on the week of playoffs so that was part of the thinking on it. This is the best scenario."

The two teams met in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs last year with Ozark winning, 48-14.

MANSFIELD

On as scheduled

Mansfield will host Hackett on Friday night as scheduled.

"Hackett wants to play as scheduled and does not want to move it," Mansfield coach Tim Cothran said. "We'll play Friday."

Mansfield has won two straight games and the game is an important one for the Tigers.

"I don't have anywhere else to go, so we can stay here all night and wait on a football game," Cothran said. "It could be a slopfest. It should move through quick. We'll try to get it in. We'll make the most of it."

Mansfield still has natural grass.

Mansfield can secure the fourth seed with a win.

Cole Kindle has thrown for 1,382 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

Hackett has been eliminated from the playoffs.