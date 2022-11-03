The world in brief: S. Korea probes crowd surge response





S. Korea probes crowd surge response

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea's National Police Agency on Wednesday raided local police departments in the capital, Seoul, and the city's Yongsan district office as it investigates whether official ineptitude contributed to a deadly crowd surge that killed 156 people in the neighborhood of Itaewon.

The raids came a day after the national agency acknowledged that Seoul police failed to act for hours despite receiving at least 11 emergency calls from pedestrians warning about a swelling crowd of Halloween revelers getting out of control ahead of the crush on Saturday in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel.

The national agency said members of its special investigation unit were retrieving documents and other materials from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and Yongsan's police station, district office and fire department and other offices. Local officials and police have faced sharp questions about why they didn't employ crowd controls or sufficient personnel in the small nightlife district despite anticipating a crowd of 100,000 following the easing of covid-19 restrictions in recent months.

National police chief Yoon Hee Keun also acknowledged Tuesday that its initial investigations found that police officers failed to effectively handle calls notifying authorities about the potential danger of the crowd gathering in Itaewon.

Hurricane Lisa starts path across Belize

MEXICO CITY -- Hurricane Lisa made landfall Wednesday near Belize City in the Central American nation of Belize, and moved inland.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph at landfall. By late Wednesday the storm's center was about 20 miles west of Belize City and moving west at 12 mph.

Belize's National Emergency Management Organization said the storm came ashore between the beach town of Dangriga and Belize City.

"Everyone at home or in shelters need to remain in place until the State of Emergency has been lifted," the national emergency management organization said in a statement. "We have not been able to send teams to do damage assessments or record any hazardous areas. Please remain where you are, and please have patience."

Lisa was forecast to cross Belize into northern Guatemala and then move into southeastern Mexico by today.

The hurricane center warned of the danger of flooding and mudslides from heavy rains. It said the storm could drop 4 to 6 inches of rain on Belize, the Bay Islands, northern Guatemala, the eastern portion of Mexico's Chiapas state and the Mexican state of Tabasco.

Lisa could re-emerge into the Gulf of Mexico, but as a tropical depression.

Vermeer vandals face 2 months jail

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Two Belgian activists who targeted Johannes Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring" painting in a climate protest last week were sentenced Wednesday to two months in prison, with prosecutors saying their action "crossed a line" of acceptable protest.

Half of the sentence was suspended by a judge in The Hague, meaning the men will serve one month. A third suspect is due in court Friday. Their identities were not released, in line with Dutch privacy rules.

One man glued his head to glass protecting the 17th-century masterpiece at the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague while another poured a can of thickened tomato soup over his head. The second man, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words "Just Stop Oil," then glued his hand to the wall next to the painting. A third man filmed the protest.

The painting was not damaged, but the glass covering it had to be replaced and the protest caused other minor damage, prosecutors said. The painting was returned to its wall a day later.

In a statement, prosecutors in The Hague said that the activists' "goal, however important you consider it, does not justify the means."

Search for bridge's dead ongoing in India

Scuba divers combed a river in western India on Wednesday to make certain no bodies were left behind after the collapse of a newly repaired suspension bridge, as officials investigate what led to the disaster that killed at least 135 people.

The 143-year-old pedestrian bridge collapsed Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging into the waters of the Machchu River in Gujarat state's Morbi town. As rescuers continue to search through the deep and muddy waters, questions have swirled over why the bridge collapsed and who might be responsible. The bridge, built during British colonialism and touted by the state's tourism website as an "artistic and technological marvel," had reopened just four days earlier.

As of Tuesday night, 196 people were rescued and all 10 of the injured were in stable condition. Officials said no one was missing according to their tally, but emergency responders and divers continued search efforts.

"We want to be on the side of caution," Police Inspector-General Ashok Yadav had said.

Police have so far arrested nine people -- including managers of the bridge's operator, Oreva Group.





A woman wipes her tears as she pays tribute to victims of a deadly accident that happened during Saturday night's Halloween festivities, at a makeshift flower-laying area set up near the scene of the accident in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. South Korean officials admitted responsibility and apologized on Tuesday for failures in preventing and responding to a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people and left citizens shocked and angry. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)



A Buddhist monk prays for victims of a deadly accident during Saturday night's Halloween festivities, at a makeshift flower-laying area set up near the scene of the accident in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. South Korean officials admitted responsibility and apologized on Tuesday for failures in preventing and responding to a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people and left citizens shocked and angry. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)



People pay tribute to victims of a deadly accident during Saturday night's Halloween festivities, at a makeshift flower-laying area set up near the scene of the accident in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. South Korean officials admitted responsibility and apologized on Tuesday for failures in preventing and responding to a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people and left citizens shocked and angry. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)







Rescuers on boats search in the Machchhu river next to a cable bridge that collapsed on Sunday in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India on Wednesday. (AP/Ajit Solanki)





