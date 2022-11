Sportsboard

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

5A-Central Conference

Standings Conf. Over.

Robinson 7-0 8-1

Mills 6-1 8-1

Vilonia 5-2 5-4

Pine Bluff 4-3 5-3

Morrilton 4-4 6-4

Beebe 3-4 5-4

White Hall 2-5 3-6

Maumelle 1-6 3-6

Watson Chapel 0-7 1-8

Friday's games (all at 7 p.m.)

White Hall at Watson Chapel

Pine Bluff at Robinson

Mills at Vilonia

Maumelle at Beebe

Conference 3A-6

Standings Conf. Over.

Rison 5-0 8-0

Camden Harmony Grove 4-1 6-3

Fordyce 3-2 5-4

Lake Village Lakeside 2-3 2-6

Barton 2-3 3-5

Drew Central 1-4 4-5

Dollarway 0-6 0-9

Friday's games (all at 7 p.m.)

Drew Central at Rison

Camden Harmony Grove at Barton

Lake Village Lakeside at Fordyce

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

SWAC TOURNAMENT

At Prairie View A&M seeds in parentheses

Today's first round

(1) Jackson State vs. (8) Alabama A&M, 10 a.m.

(4) Alabama State vs. (5) Texas Southern, 1 p.m.

(2) Grambling State vs. (7) Alcorn State, 4 p.m.

(3) Southern vs. (6) UAPB, 7 p.m.

Friday's semifinals

Jackson State-Alabama A&M winner vs. Alabama State-Texas Southern winner, 3 p.m.

Grambling State-Alcorn State winner vs. Southern-UAPB winner, 6 p.m.

Sunday's championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.