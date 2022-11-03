COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UA's Smith on SEC coaches' team

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith was among nine players voted to the preseason All-SEC first team by the conference coaches, it was announced Wednesday.

Smith, a McDonald's All-American at North Little Rock High School, was joined on the first team by Alabama's Javon Quinerly, Florida's Colin Castleton, Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe and Sahvir Wheeler, Mississippi State's Tolu Smith, Missouri's Kobe Brown and Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler.

The second-team picks were Alabama's Brandon Miller, Auburn's Wendell Green and K.D. Johnson, Georgia's Kario Oquendo, LSU's KJ Williams, Ole Miss' Matthew Murrell, Tennessee's Josiah-Jordan James and Texas A&M's Henry Coleman.

-- Bob Holt

SOCCER

ASU loses in Sun Belt quarterfinals

Megan Watts' 84th-minute goal was the game's only score and lifted sixth-seeded Old Domonion to a 1-0 win against No. 3 seed Arkansas State in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt women's soccer tournament in Foley, Ala.

Abigail Miller logged the Red Wolves' lone shot on goal but ASU (9-6-3). Anessa Arndt got an assist for Old Dominion (8-8-2), setting up Watts' game-winner.

Not only did the Monarchs avenge a 1-0 loss to the Red Wolves on Oct. 20, but the win Wednesday came in their first-ever Sun Belt tournament match.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

OBU's Dotson honored

Jaymee Dotson of Ouachita Baptist University was named the Great American Conference's Midfielder of the Year on Wednesday. She was one of three Tigers named first-team all-conference.

Forward Jamie Fowler and defender Abbey Moore were the other Tigers selected to the first team. Dotson, who was a unanimous first-team selection, scored seven goals and led the team with 15 points. Fowler scored seven goals -- including four game winners -- while Moore and the OBU defense had six shutouts this season.

OBU had four more players on the second team -- forward Gracen Turner, midfielder Sydni Perry, defender Abbey Inman and goalkeeper Michele Snow. Forward Briley-Anne Brown of Harding University was named to the second team, as were teammates Caitlann Potter and Kim Barcenas.

TENNIS

Arkansas' Gomez-Alonso advances

University of Arkansas freshman Carolina Gomez-Alonso won her opening match Wednesday and advanced to the round of 16 at the ITA Fall National Championships in San Diego.

Jula Adams of Virginia won the first set in a tiebreaker 7-6 (3), but Gomez-Alonso took control of the match by winning the second set 6-1 and won the third set 7-5.

Gomez-Alonzso will face No. 2 seed Connie Ma of Stanford at 11 a.m. Central today.

FOOTBALL

Lyon to join SCAC in 2024

Lyon College announced Wednesday it will join the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference as a football affiliate member beginning in 2024.

Austin College, Centenary College and McMurry University, also joined the conference as core members. The league said in a news release that it plans to play a home-and-home schedule for a six-game conference slate in the 2024 season.

The league will eventually have eight schools playing football no later than 2026. Lyon will be the only affiliate member, with Schreiner University, Southwestern University, Texas Lutheran and Trinity University all set to join the conference as core members.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services