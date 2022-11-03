Stocks plunge on Powell’s outlook

Stocks fell sharply after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled Wednesday that interest rates will possibly need to go even higher than previously thought to tame the worst U.S. inflation in decades.

The Fed raised its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point Wednesday, its fourth consecutive increase of that magnitude and its sixth this year. Markets had initially rallied after Fed policymakers suggested in a statement that they might slow the pace of increases. Those gains disappeared and stocks turned lower after Powell later delivered the sobering news that the Fed may need to hold back the economy with high interest rates for some time before the fight against inflation is done.

"It's very premature, in my view, to think about or to be talking about pausing our rate hikes," Powell in a news conference. "We have a ways to go."

His remarks dashed Wall Street's hopes that the central bank might consider slowing its aggressive rate increases, which have weighed on the stock market this year. Higher rates not only slow the economy by discouraging borrowing, but they also make stocks look less appealing compared with lower-risk assets like bonds and certificates of deposit, or CDs.

The S&P 500 fell 2.5%, its third straight drop. The benchmark index had been up by 1% earlier Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5%, and the Nasdaq composite slid 3.4%.

Long-term Treasury yields jumped after a brief pullback. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tends to track market expectations of future Fed action, rose to 4.58% from 4.55% shortly before the Fed released its statement. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set mortgage rates, climbed to 4.09% after having fallen to 3.98% earlier in the afternoon.

The Fed's move Wednesday raised its key short-term rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest level in 15 years. It was the central bank's sixth rate increase this year, a streak that has made mortgages and other consumer and business loans increasingly expensive and heightened the risk of a recession.

In a statement announcing the rate increase, the Fed initially suggested that it could soon shift to a more deliberate pace of rate increases and that in coming months the central bank would consider the cumulative impact of its rate increases this year on the economy.

Any encouragement that gave investors faded when Powell said during a subsequent press conference that the central bank would rather make a mistake of taking interest rates too high than easing rates too quickly, noting that a premature pullback on rate increases could lead inflation to become entrenched, which risks more pain for households.

Powell also said that whether the Fed dials down its interest rate increase in December, the central bank may still end up pulling its key short-term rate to a higher level than previously thought.

Wall Street has been closely watching the latest economic data, which is heavy on the employment market this week. Employment has remained strong despite inflation, which is being taken as a sign that the Fed will have to remain aggressive in its fight against high prices.

The latest jobs data from private payroll company ADP shows that companies added positions at a greater pace than expected in October. The report follows hotter-than-expected data from the government Tuesday on job openings.

"It's sort of confirming that the Fed still has more work to do," said Ryan Grabinski, managing director of investment strategy at Strategas, a Baird company.

Investors will get more employment data with the government's weekly unemployment report today and a broader monthly jobs report Friday. They have been closely watching the latest round of company earnings to get a better sense of inflation's impact on corporate profits and outlooks.

Overall, the S&P 500 fell 96.41 points to 3,759.69. The Dow lost 505.44 points to 32,147.76. The Nasdaq slid 366.05 points to 10,524.80.

The 11 sectors in the S&P 500 closed in the red Wednesday after shedding all their gains from a brief rally immediately after the Fed statement. Technology stocks, retailers and health care companies were among the biggest weights on the index. Apple Inc. fell 3.7%, Amazon.com Inc. dropped 4.8%, and Johnson & Johnson slipped 1.5%.

Drugstore operator CVS Health Corp. rose 2.3% after raising its profit forecast after a strong third quarter. Short-term vacation rental marketplace Airbnb Inc. fell 13.4% after warning investors that bookings growth will slow in the fourth quarter. Beauty products maker Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. slid 8.1% after slashing its profit forecast as covid-19 lockdowns in China and inflation hurt business.

Information for this article was contributed by Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott of The Associated Press.

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



