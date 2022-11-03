Super Quiz: Film Villains

1. "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991)

2. "Psycho" (1960)

3. "The Wizard of Oz" (1939)

4. "Mutiny on the Bounty" (1935)

5. "Fatal Attraction" (1987)

6. "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (1975)

7. "Rebecca" (1940)

8. "The Shining" (1980)

9. "Cape Fear" (1962)

ANSWERS:

1. Hannibal Lecter, Anthony Hopkins

2. Norman Bates, Anthony Perkins

3. The Wicked Witch of the West, Margaret Hamilton

4. Captain Bligh, Charles Laughton

5. Alex Forrest, Glenn Close

6. Nurse Ratched, Louise Fletcher

7. Mrs. Danvers, Judith Anderson

8. Jack Torrance, Jack Nicholson

9. Max Cady, Robert Mitchum