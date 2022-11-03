Treasury halts cutback to sales of longer-term debt

The U.S. Treasury has halted the longest string of cutbacks to its quarterly sales of longer-term debt in about eight years, showcasing the end of a period of historic reduction in the fiscal deficit.

In a quarterly announcement on debt-management strategy released Wednesday, the Treasury Department also announced plans to investigate further a program to buy back older securities, with findings shared in subsequent quarterly releases.

Such operations are expected to help address continuing concerns about the difficulty in trading certain Treasuries.

A rapidly shrinking budget gap -- thanks to the end of covid-19 pandemic-relief spending and an economic recovery that spurred record tax revenues -- allowed the Treasury to reduce its so-called quarterly refunding auctions the past four times.

But a deteriorating fiscal outlook is now contributing to a bump in estimated borrowing needs. And the Federal Reserve's continuing runoff of its portfolio of Treasuries is forcing the government to issue more debt to the public.

The Treasury said it will sell $96 billion in long-term securities at its the quarterly refunding auctions next week.

That's in line with the August operation, after accounting for previously planned trims to 2-year note sales. Dealers had widely predicted an unchanged total.

The "Treasury believes that current issuance sizes leave it well-positioned to address a range of potential borrowing needs," according to the department. Treasury officials didn't detail when the federal debt limit is expected to become binding on departmental operations.

The Treasury said it's also investigating whether to restart a debt-buyback program, something it hasn't done in earnest since the early 2000s. Officials queried primary dealers on the topic last month. An advisory committee to the Treasury in August also analyzed the possible benefits and structure of a fresh program.

With liquidity in Treasuries this year waning as trading volumes and volatility surged in wake of the most aggressive pace of Fed tightening in decades, some strategists have said the Treasury buying back so-called off-the-run securities -- debt that's no longer a current benchmark -- might help improve trading conditions.

The "Treasury continues to meet with a broad variety of market participants in order to assess the costs and benefits associated with buybacks" and will "share its findings on buybacks as part of future quarterly refundings," according to the department.

The "Treasury has not made any decision on whether or how to implement a buyback program but will provide ample notice to the public on any decisions," the department said.

Officials at the Treasury, Fed and other regulatory agencies have picked up efforts in the past year to boost resiliency of the world's biggest debt market, which has been subject to periodic disruptions in recent years.

Among steps under consideration is boosting data published about transactions in Treasuries.

After gathering feedback from market participants, the Treasury "looks forward to further dialogue" on the issue at a Nov. 16 gathering in New York.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Condon of Bloomberg News (WPNS).