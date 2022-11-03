The nation in brief: Trump ally Barrack’s case goes to jury





Trump ally Barrack's case goes to jury

NEW YORK -- A jury started deliberating Wednesday at the federal trial of a Donald Trump loyalist accused of using his access to the former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates.

The jurors ended their first day of deliberations without a verdict in the case against Tom Barrack, 75, a California billionaire and an old friend of Trump's who chaired his inaugural committee.

Barrack has pleaded innocent to acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements. He has denied the charges.

In closing arguments Tuesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Harris told jurors that Barrack schemed to become the "eyes, ears and the voice" for the Emirates as part of a criminal conspiracy to manipulate Trump's foreign policy.

Defense attorney Randall Jackson said Barrack was an honest businessman who never hid any sinister activity.

Jury deliberations are to resume today.

Boogaloo Boys cited in FBI arrests

DETROIT -- The FBI has arrested two alleged members of the far-right anti-government group the Boogaloo Boys, with authorities increasingly concerned about the potential for violence in the lead-up to next week's midterm elections.

Timothy Teagan appeared Wednesday in federal court in Detroit on charges of being a drug user in possession of firearms and ammunition, and giving a false statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm, according to an unsealed federal complaint.

Meanwhile, the FBI said in a criminal complaint filed Monday that there was enough evidence to charge Aron McKillips of Sandusky, Ohio, with illegal possession of a machine gun and interstate communication of threats. It said McKillips is believed to be in a militia group called the Sons of Liberty as well as the Boogaloo Boys.

McKillips' lawyer, Neil McElroy, said Wednesday that McKillips was taken into custody and that he has asked for him to be released pending a Nov. 9 detention hearing in Toledo, Ohio.

A federal magistrate on Wednesday ordered Teagan held pending a Friday bond hearing.

Dressed in a colorful Hawaiian-style shirt -- a uniform of sorts for adherents to the so-called boogaloo movement, which espouses that a second U.S. civil war is coming -- Teagan told the court that he might seek to retain his own attorney.

Police in the Detroit suburb of Plymouth arrested Teagan on Oct. 25 and charged him with assault and battery in connection with an attack on his father. FBI agents searching his room at his father's home four days later found body armor, boogaloo movement flags and patches, and gas masks, according to the criminal complaint. They also seized a handgun from his brother's vehicle.

Suspect arrested in officers' shootings

NEWARK, N.J. -- A man charged with attempted murder in the shooting of two Newark, N.J., police officers was taken into custody Wednesday after hiding out overnight in the apartment building he'd fled to a day earlier.

Police arrested Kendall Howard shortly after 11 a.m. and charged him with two counts of attempted murder and weapons offenses. Television news video shot from overhead showed Howard being carried out by four police emergency response personnel, with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Police had arrived at the apartment building Tuesday after a resident called and said he recognized a man shown on a flyer who had been involved in an Oct. 28 shooting, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said Tuesday.

When they arrived, they encountered Howard, 30, in the parking lot as they were exiting the building, police said. After an altercation, Howard is alleged to have pulled a gun and fired at both officers, injuring one in the leg and the other in the shoulder.

Both officers are expected to make full recoveries.

Abortion protesters disrupt high court

WASHINGTON -- Protesters opposed to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning abortion rights briefly interrupted arguments at the court Wednesday and urged women to vote in next week's elections.

It was the first such disruption since the court's decision in June that stripped away women's constitutional protections for abortion after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade.

Three people stood up in the courtroom in the first few minutes of Wednesday's session to denounce the abortion ruling, which came in a case from Mississippi, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

"Our right to choose will not be taken away," one protester said. "Women, vote for our right to choose."

The justices did not appear to react to the disruption. The protesters did not resist when police led them away.

The protesters, identified as Emily Archer Paterson, Rolande Dianne Baker and Nicole Elizabeth Enfield, were charged with violating a law against making a "harangue" in the Supreme Court building and another barring interference with the administration of justice, court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said.









Supporters of the 3 women arrested after they peacefully interrupted Supreme Court oral arguments to denounce Dobbs and call on the women of America to vote to restore abortion rights nationwide stand with signs in front of the court in support of the nonviolent protestors’ message Wednesday in Washington. (AP/Eric Kayne)





