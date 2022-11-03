University of Arkansas Community College at Rich Mountain students will be able to transfer credits to Fayetteville

MENA -- University of Arkansas Community College at Rich Mountain students studying business will more seamlessly be able to turn their associate's degree into a bachelor's degree from the state's flagship university beginning this spring.

Starting with the spring 2023 semester, UA Rich Mountain students pursuing an associate of science degree in business may transfer their class credits to the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville to complete a bachelor of science degree in business administration through a "Turn 2 into 4" program, which encourages and incentivizes community college students to attain four-year degrees while keeping costs affordable.

The new agreement assures that the Walton College will accept specific college courses, which allows those students to graduate on time, according to the University of Arkansas System. A complementary initiative, the Transfer Achievement Scholarship Program, already allows qualifying UA System community college graduates in all academic disciplines to attend UA-Fayetteville at the same base tuition rate as the two-year institution, another affordability measure.

"This is a great way for students who aspire to earn a bachelor's degree in business to plan their journey from Rich Mountain to Fayetteville, and the added benefit of Rich Mountain being part of our growing Transfer Achievement Scholarship Program makes this program attractive to prospective students at both institutions," UA-Fayetteville interim Chancellor Charles Robinson said in a statement. "This agreement maps out a pathway that will allow business students to get from UA Rich Mountain to Walton College as efficiently as possible."

Rich Mountain's main campus is in Mena, with permanent off-campus sites in Mount Ida and Waldron.

The Walton College of Business is comprised of eight academic departments with bachelor's and graduate degrees in accounting, economics, finance, information systems, management, strategy entrepreneurship and venture innovation, and supply chain management, along with those with an international business focus, according to the university. The college also offers online bachelor's degrees in accounting, general business, management, marketing and supply chain management.

The Walton College of Business added more students -- by far -- this year than any other school on campus, and it also received attention from U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings, released earlier this fall. The college tied for 39th for best undergraduate business programs, and its supply chain management program tied for 10th in the nation.

UA Rich Mountain offers associate degrees with a focus in general business administration and information technology/office systems, as well as others in the arts, manufacturing, medical, science and teaching fields, according to the college.

Partnering with the Walton Business School "is a tremendous achievement to benefit UA Rich Mountain students," UA Rich Mountain Chancellor Phillip Wilson said in a statement. "I am grateful for a strong relationship with UA Fayetteville and with the Sam M. Walton College of Business. Each of our colleges continue to look for ways to partner and break down barriers for today's community college graduates who choose to continue their educational goals. Today's signing is another example of those efforts."