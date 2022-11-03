U.S. hires up on leisure, hospitality rise

Hiring at U.S. companies rose in October by more than forecast, mainly reflecting a surge in leisure and hospitality and underscoring resilient labor demand despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool the economy.

Private payrolls rose by 239,000 positions last month after a revised 192,000 gain in September, according to data from the ADP Research Institute in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 185,000 advance.

In addition to the 210,000 increase at leisure and hospitality companies, payrolls rose in trade, transportation and utilities. Employment in information, manufacturing and financial services declined.

"This is a really strong number given the maturity of the economic recovery, but the hiring was not broad-based," Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, said Wednesday in a statement. "Goods producers, which are sensitive to interest rates, are pulling back, and job changers are commanding smaller pay gains."

A resilient job market has fueled fast wage growth, contributing to rapid inflation and putting pressure on the Fed to aggressively tighten monetary policy.

Central bankers raised interest rates by another 75 basis points Wednesday as the labor market continues to send mixed signals on the health of the economy. Figures Tuesday showed the number of available positions unexpectedly rose in September.

The data from ADP preceded the government's payrolls report released Friday, which is forecast to show hiring cooled down in October and the unemployment rate edged up from a five-decade low.

The ADP figures showed payroll gains were also concentrated in the West, which added 229,000 employees. The Midwest and South posted declines.

The report also includes fresh insights into wage growth, which has been among the Fed's main concerns as recent gains fuel consumers' purchasing power and add to widespread price pressures.

Those who changed jobs experienced a 15.2% pay increase from a year ago, extending a string of monthly deceleration and suggesting workers' bargaining power is starting to erode. For those who stayed at their job, the median increase in annual pay was 7.7%.