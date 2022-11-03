Uvalde observes Day of the Dead

AUSTIN, Texas — Families of some of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde school massacre commemorated the Day of Dead with a rally, procession and decorated altar outside the Texas Capitol on Tuesday night.

Marching to the mansion of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott carrying the altar, they again demanded tougher gun laws in Texas after the May shooting at Robb Elementary School. They have been most vocal about raising the age to purchase AR-15-style rifles from 18 to 21. Abbott, who is up for reelection, has pushed back on that, saying it would be unconstitutional.

“We are here today celebrating our children’s lives,” said Kimberly Rubio, whose daughter Lexi died in the Uvalde shooting, “but also trying to reach out to parents on a personal, on a mom-and-dad level. Just if you care about your children, protect them, go out to vote for candidates who support sensible gun legislation.” Day of the Dead — or Dia de los Muertos — is a Mexican and Hispanic holiday in which people celebrate the lives of deceased loved ones and encourage their souls to visit with them.