Womack wants to amend tax status related to coming military allowance

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., is leading an effort to amend language related to a new military payment and its tax status.

Womack said he plans to introduce the BNA Fairness Act today. The two-page bill addresses the Basic Needs Allowance, which active-duty service members can start receiving in January.

According to the U.S. Congressional Budget Office, personnel with dependents whose gross household income is 130% of federal poverty guidelines will receive monthly payments worth an average of $400. The office estimates around 3,000 service members and their families would receive the allowance; personnel would have to apply for the new payments.

Federal legislators approved the creation of the Basic Needs Allowance in last year's National Defense Authorization Act. Unlike other payments for military personnel -- such as the Basic Allowance for Housing and Basic Allowance for Subsistence -- this supplement is taxable.

Womack told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday that the allowance's taxable status hurts Congress' intention with its creation, noting the "very small but extremely vulnerable slice" of military personnel eligible for payments.

"Here's Congress wanting to help that, but at the same time, wanting to tax it," he said. "To me, that's unacceptable."

The Republican from Rogers noted the military's recruitment struggles and competing labor market as additional factors in his decision. The Associated Press previously reported the Army was 15,000 soldiers -- 25% -- short of its enlistment goal in the most recent fiscal year; other military branches sorted through delayed applications to meet their targets.

"It just makes sense to me that if we're going to continue to have an all-volunteer force and we're going to have the best fighting force in the world, that we're going to have to look for ways to help out our men and women in uniform, particularly and specifically those that come in as private citizens, have families and struggle to put food on the table," he said.

"That always breaks my heart when I know there are people in uniform out there, serving their country and struggling to make ends meet," Womack added. "I just think making it a tax-exempt benefit is the smart thing to do, and I'm holding that Congress will agree with me on it."

Four legislators are co-sponsoring the bill, including Womack's Republican colleagues Don Bacon of Nebraska, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Doug Lamborn of Colorado. Ohio Democrat Tim Ryan -- who is running for the Senate against Republican J.D. Vance -- is the lone Democrat backing the bill so far.

The bill's introduction comes as lawmakers are away from the nation's capital for the midterm elections; all House of Representatives seats and 34 Senate seats are up this fall.

When both congressional chambers resume votes Nov. 14, lawmakers will face a busy legislative session with legislators expected to consider various items, including a measure funding the federal government beyond Dec. 16.

"There are other vehicles where the bill could eventually move," Womack said. "I cling to the hope that if we work it pretty hard, why wouldn't the present leadership want to put this on the floor under suspension?"

The House can consider bills after agreeing to suspend the chamber's rules, which requires a two-thirds vote supporting the action. Womack stated he would be willing to re-introduce the measure once the new Congress begins in the new year.

"The reason I would like to get it done before the end of the year is because this takes effect in January," he said. "I think it's just a smoother transition if we can get the tax-exempt status on it in law before then."