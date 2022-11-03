police beat: Woman arrested after police chase

Woman arrested after police chase

Little Rock police on Tuesday afternoon arrested a woman who they said fled in a stolen vehicle while armed, according to an arrest report.

Officers in the area of 23rd and Peyton streets around 12:45 p.m. noticed a stolen vehicle being driven by a woman later identified as Jewellali Young, 26, of Little Rock, and tried to stop it, resulting in a chase, police said.

When Young was stopped and arrested, police reported finding a gun under the driver's seat.

Young was charged with three felonies -- possession of a firearm by a certain person, theft by receiving and fleeing -- as well as a misdemeanor charge of failing to pay a fine and a traffic citation for reckless driving.