Woman charged in kidnapping of three children in stolen vehicle

Little Rock police arrested a woman accused of kidnapping three children in a stolen vehicle Wednesday.

Kimberly Pace, 39, was charged with three counts of kidnapping, theft of property, felony fleeing, and driving on a suspended license, according to a police report.

Officers said they were dispatched to 8717 Geyer Springs Road around 5:40 p.m. in reference to a kidnapping. The report said the children's mother told them she was driving three children in a 1997 Honda Accord to Citi Trends before the incident.

According to the report, the mother left her children in the car “while she ran to the door to ask an employee a question. When she turned around, she realized the vehicle was gone."

Police say surveillance footage shows Pace getting into the mother's vehicle and driving off in it.

Officers said they saw a car matching the description of the stolen vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at Asher and Washington Avenue. Spike strips were reportedly used during the chase, and they disabled three of the vehicle’s tires.

The pursuit ended at 27 Berkshire Drive and the children were "found unharmed inside the vehicle," according to the report.

Pace was taken to the Pulaski County jail. A report was also submitted via the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline because the children were left unattended in the vehicle, police said.