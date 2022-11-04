6,800 Venezuelans OK’d for U.S. entry

Nearly 7,000 Venezuelan migrants have been authorized to travel to the United States since the Biden administration recently created a program for U.S. sponsors to apply for them, and more than 490 have already arrived, Department of Homeland Security officials said Thursday.

Officials launched the program two weeks ago to curb a fast-rising influx of Venezuelans fleeing poverty and the authoritarian government in their homeland. Millions have fled the South American nation, according to the United Nations, and many have journeyed to the U.S. southern border to seek humanitarian protection.

"Two weeks ago, DHS announced a new process for Venezuelan nationals that enhances the security of our border and provides a lawful means for eligible Venezuelans to come to the United States," Department of Homeland Security spokesman Luis Miranda said in a statement. "The initial data shows that when there is a lawful and orderly way, people are less inclined to put lives in the hands of smugglers."

U.S. authorities said they created the program in mid-October to prevent adults and children from making the dangerous trek through the jungles that link Colombia with Panama, and then journeying through Central America and Mexico to reach the U.S. border.

Venezuelans have been a large and fast-growing group at the southern border, but officials said last month that they would accept up to 24,000 as long as they had someone in the United States who could file an application for them and sponsor them financially. Migrants also must pass security background checks.

Homeland Security officials said they have issued more than 6,800 travel authorizations as part of the new program, and over 490 people had arrived in the United States, according to data as of Oct. 31.

Officials said the DHS agency, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, began taking applications from sponsors on Oct. 18 and started reviewing migrants' applications and sending approvals the next day.

More than half of those arriving are coming from Mexico.

On a parallel track, apprehensions of Venezuelan nationals at the border also have fallen over the last two weeks from an average of 1,100 a day to little more than 300 a day, according to data as of Oct. 31. Panamanian officials also have seen foot traffic through the perilous jungles of the Darien Gap between that country and Colombia drop precipitously, officials said.

Officials have warned that migrants who attempt to cross the border illegally to seek asylum will be returned to Mexico under an agreement with that country and will be ineligible to apply for the new program. Thousands of migrants from a variety of nations are still being expelled via a pandemic public health order instituted under the Trump administration, which allows the government to remove migrants without a hearing.