A few days at the Fayetteville Film Fest

This is a busy time of year when it comes to the local film scene. The state hosts three of its larger festivals back to back to back: the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, the Fayetteville Film Festival, and the Arkansas Cinema Society's Filmland. I always try to attend as many screenings as I can afford, and believe me, it can get pricey; after a month of consuming nothing but features, documentaries and shorts, it can leave your brain feeling a bit melted. Honestly, my brain is somewhere near a grilled cheese consistency at the moment, and festival season isn't even over yet. This past weekend, the Fayetteville Film Festival took place and like most "fests," there was some good, some bad, and some downright unusual.

As I arrived in the City of the Hogs, they were already hanging up Christmas decorations. City workers decked out in their orange vests were trying to dangle gaudy, glittery balls from the bushes of the center square. As I approached the University of Arkansas Global Campus, I was greeted by what first appeared to be a large garbage truck with a massive movie screen and speakers attached to its side. Five minutes in the city, it already felt like I was in Bizarro world. Soon the screen on the side of the massive cinema truck lit up and short films started playing.

The festival's plan for the opening night block party was to have an outdoor screening while hosting a mixer. At first I was a bit skeptical of this approach, as people like me who wanted to watch the films sat toward the cinema truck, and people who wanted to mix and mingle were in the back talking, drinking, and having a good time. But I will say, I kinda enjoyed this format. The fact that there were several music videos and experimental films that played during that first block almost added to the party atmosphere. Plus, it was kinda cool seeing the sun slowly set behind the truck. But the festival was quite lucky that the weather for the weekend was nice and comfortable.

Once the partying was over, it was time for the opening night feature, "American Murderer," which somehow took home best narrative feature. This crime/thriller focuses on the true life story of Jason Derek Brown, played by Tom Pelphrey, a charismatic con man. He has been on the FBI's most wanted list for well over a decade at this point. The movie examines Brown's life from various angles, and tries to depict how a run-of-the-mill scam artist turns into an internationally sought-after murderer. The movie comes off as a poor man's "Catch Me If You Can"; half the movie we follow an FBI agent, played by Ryan Phillippe, as he hunts down the egotistical con artist. Stylistically, though, the movie is fractured, as we jump back and forth from past to present -- to a disorienting degree. The whole film plays less like a movie and more like a true crime podcast. But then again, that style is popular these days. "American Murderer" starts in theaters and streaming this weekend.

THE GOOD

The second day of the festival fared better. There was a heavy focus on what makes this particular festival special: the Fayetteville Film Prize. This contest allows local filmmakers to stand in front of a panel and pitch an idea for a film, and one lucky winner, they are awarded a prize of $2,000 to make their pitch into a reality. Friday morning, the festival hosted a workshop for all the contestants on the "art of the pitch." Christopher Barkley and Nicholas Buggs from Bonsai Creative, a consulting firm for independent filmmakers, came by to help the contestants learn the ropes of how to sell, not just their ideas but themselves, in front of the judges. It's just a shame that the panel only lasted an hour or so, as I felt they only scratched the surface of this particular topic. I know when I was teaching film at the University of Central Arkansas, I would spend a whole week on pitching. But I'm sure the novice filmmakers in the competition got some good nuggets of information out of the panel.

Throughout the rest of Friday, a plethora of local filmmakers started to show up as Fayetteville does a great job at promoting local talent. There were two interesting local documentary shorts: "South," which follows an 18-year-old autistic teenager and his unique talent for sculpting; and "Uncharted," an emotional look at three tiger cubs with birth defects as the crew at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge tries to rehabilitate them. Several local narrative shorts came from the UCA: Donavon Thompson's "Kronos," an impressive "True Detective"-style crime thriller that also has a touch of a Spielbergian coming-of age aesthetic; and Daniel Wingfield's "Lowlifes," about gang banging in Little Rock in the '90s.

I ran into Johnnie Brannon, the festival director for the Made in Arkansas Film Festival, and he summed things up quite nicely. "The one thing I love most about this festival is its undying support of Arkansas filmmakers. There is nothing pretentious about this festival. They make everyone feel welcomed and everyone feel heard. They deserve as much support as they give to this state's film community."

I agree, wholeheartedly. This festival, above all others, helps bridge the gap between the Central Arkansas film community and the Northwest Arkansas filmmakers. They strengthen the local talent pool and foster relationships with outside filmmakers -- something every festival should aspire to.

THE BAD

When you have gone to as many festivals as I have, you build this inherent expectation that the quality of movies is going to be hit and miss. I've already mentioned I didn't care for "American Murderer," but that's almost forgivable, because a bad feature is nowhere near as insufferable as a bad short film. The most unbearable short film of the weekend was "Rocks 4 Sale!," which is 16 minutes of kids selling rocks to tourists in an old mining town. The first two minutes of the film were interesting, but by the 100th time I heard a kid yell out "ROCKS FOR SALE!" I had had enough.

This last issue I have, has less to do with the festival, and more to do with our film community. One of my biggest pet peeves when it comes to our local festivals is when filmmakers come and watch their movie on the big screen, and then promptly leave after it's over, opting not to stick around for their fellow filmmakers' films, or the other films that the festival has meticulously curated. I've never really understood this attitude; a filmmaker I try to expose myself to as many films (good and bad) as possible. It's the best way to learn and watching other local films is just a great way to network and discover new talent that you can wrangle in for your next project.

Every film festival has its pros and cons, but this year's Fayetteville Film Festival had more good things going on than bad. It's a festival that every local filmmaker should attend. Not only because there's a chance to win $2,000, but because you'll make friends with other like-minded professionals and you might find yourselves sitting at Hugo's, down the street, enjoying a great burger and yelling "Rocks for sale!" at your waitress.