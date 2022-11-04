Analysts see odds rising for recession

The odds of a U.S. recession are rising, economists say, and the chances it will be mild are falling.

Seeds of an eventual downturn are being sown by a taut jobs market that is pushing up wages and demand-driven inflation, prompting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates further into restrictive territory to control price pressures.

"The higher the Fed needs to go on the terminal rate, it raises our conviction that a recession will happen next year," said Deutsche Bank AG chief U.S. economist Matthew Luzzetti. "But it also raises the risk it will be a deeper one."

Data released today was expected to show that the labor market remains too tight for the Fed's liking. While projections showed October payroll growth would moderate to 200,000, such an increase still would remain higher than the monthly pace of about 100,000 that economists believe is neither too strong nor too weak for the economy over the long term.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell again made clear Wednesday that the central bank needs to bring labor supply and demand into better balance if it's to succeed in reducing inflation to its 2% goal, from the latest 6.2% rate reported in a key inflation gauge.

Wages are rising at about a 5% annual clip, above the 3% to 3.5% rate thought to be consistent with the Fed's inflation objective.

Speaking to reporters after the Fed raised interest rates by another three-quarters of a point, Powell voiced hope that a softening of the labor market could come about mainly through a drop in highly elevated job vacancies, rather than via outright job losses.

He said it remains possible for the United States to avoid a recession, although Powell acknowledged that the window for doing so has narrowed, given how persistent inflation has proven to be.

An increasing number of economists, meanwhile, think it will take a recession for the Fed to achieve its aim of cooling price pressures. The probability of a downturn over the next 12 months stands at 60%, up from 50% odds in September and double what it was six months ago, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists last month.

On the whole, survey respondents expected the recession to be mild.

Economists surveyed who saw a greater than 50% chance of a downturn over the next 12 months forecast a rise in unemployment to about 5% on average. Bloomberg Economics is forecasting an increase to 4.9%.

While equaling the loss of more than two million jobs, an increase of 1.5 percentage points in U.S. joblessness from the current 3.5% rate would be significantly below the 3.8-point average increase in the 12 economic downturns since World War II.

And it would represent a much better outcome than the last two contractions, which saw unemployment rise to double-digit levels as a result of the covid-19 pandemic and global financial crisis.

But some economists think that's too sanguine. They argue that it will take a deeper contraction in the labor market for the increasingly entrenched inflation to retreat.

"It could start out feeling like a mild recession, but then intensify as we move through time," said Aneta Markowska, chief financial economist at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in New York.

Markowska said she sees a downturn beginning in the third quarter of 2023 that eventually pushes unemployment to about 7%, adding that the Fed will be hesitant to cut interest rates, which in turn will lead to a deeper downturn.

Fiscal policy could also end up being a drag on the economy if Republicans gain control of Congress in the midterms and push for cuts in government spending, Deutsche Bank economist Luzzetti said.

Northwestern University professor Robert Gordon estimated that unemployment would have to rise to at least 6% for the Fed to lower inflation back to target over the next few years.

Inflation is being boosted not only by rising wages, but also by slumping productivity, which is putting more upward pressure on companies' labor costs, Gordon said.

"The Fed is not going to be successful in bringing down inflation as much as it wants over the next two years, and it will have to face a choice of temporarily giving up on its objective on inflation or raising rates a lot higher than the market thinks it will," he said.

And getting inflation down from an eventual 3% to the 2% target will be particularly costly, said Johns Hopkins University professor Laurence Ball.

While the Fed should continue to talk tough now to contain inflation expectations, Ball said, the central bank might ultimately be better off not trying to push price gains all the way back down to its target.

Nomura Securities Co. Ltd. senior U.S. economist Robert Dent -- who was among the first on Wall Street to forecast a recession -- now thinks it will be deeper than he first thought.

Dent said he sees the unemployment rate rising to 6.4% in 2024, instead of 5.9%, with a payrolls loss of about three million. The reason for the more pessimistic take: Inflation appears increasingly entrenched and labor shortages are proving to be more long-lasting, he said.

"It feels like a mild recession may be out the door," Dent said. "It's more of a moderate one in the base case, with the risk of something more severe."