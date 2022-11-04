The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Nov. 3, 2022

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CV-22-113. Robinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, LLC, d/b/a Robinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center v. Andrew Phillips, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Dorothy Phillips, and on Behalf of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Dorothy Phillips; and on Behalf of Themselves and All Others Similarly Situated, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Remanded with instructions. Special Justice Greg Vardaman joins. Baker, Hudson, and Wynne, JJ., concur. Wood, J., not participating.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CV-22-43. Mid-South Adjustment Co., Inc. v. Brittany Smith, on Behalf of Herself and All Others Similarly Situated, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Affirmed.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CR-22-319. State of Arkansas v. Derek Jay Van Voast, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed.