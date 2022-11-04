Assault suspect held in new case

A former "residential mentor" at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts who was arrested on a felony sexual assault charge in April involving a male student has been arrested on several sex-related charges in Washington County.

Julius Jemone Mays, 25, of Fayetteville, was arrested by Hot Springs police on April 6 on a charge of second-degree sexual assault, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, after he was accused of propositioning and groping a student and was later released on a $3,500 bond.

Mays failed to appear in Garland County Circuit Court on Aug. 2 for his plea and arraignment, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on Aug. 26, with a bond forfeiture hearing set for Wednesday.

Deputy Prosecutor Caitlin Bornhoft said Thursday authorities determined Mays was in custody in Washington County on charges filed there, so, "We will transport him back to Garland County for the next court date now that we know where he is."

According to court records, Mays was arrested on felony charges of internet stalking of a child, punishable by up to life in prison, and fourth-degree sexual assault, punishable by up to six years, on July 7 in Washington County. He is set to stand trial on the charges Nov. 14.

On Monday, he was charged with an additional felony -- possession of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, punishable by up to 10 years. As of Thursday, he remained in custody in Washington County on bonds totaling $65,000 from the three charges.

According to the allegations on the stalking and assault charges, on or about June 28, in Washington County, Mays "knowingly used a computer online service, internet service, local internet bulletin board service, or any means of electronic communication to seduce, solicit, lure or entice" a person who was 15 years old or younger in an effort to arrange a meeting "for the purpose of engaging in sexual intercourse, sexually explicit conduct or deviate sexual activity."

It is specifically alleged that Mays spoke to a 15-year-old over the internet and arranged to meet to engage in deviant sexual activity and then engaged in sexual intercourse with the teen.

According to the allegations on the child pornography charge, on or about June 28, Mays possessed a photograph of a child "involved in sexually explicit conduct."

At the time of his arrest on the Hot Springs charges, Mays listed no prior criminal history. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Aug. 19, 2021, during the evening hours, a 16-year-old student was on the second floor of student housing at the school and walked past Mays' room.

Mays, 23 at the time, lived on campus as a "residential mentor," a member of the school staff who lives in the housing building and is responsible for a specific floor.

Mays is accused of calling the student into his room, displaying a photo of male privates and asking the student "what he thought about it." Mays then reached toward the student's groin area, but the student told Mays "no" and left, authorities said.

Mays later sent a message to the student again asking him what he thought about the photo and asking him to send a photo back, authorities said.

Later that same evening, Mays is accused of confronting the student in a separate dorm room while standing between the student and the exit into the common area/hallway of the second floor.

Mays is accused of asking to touch the student's buttocks and then stepping closer to him, reaching around him and grabbing the student's buttocks. Mays told the student he "had a cute butt," authorities said.

When the student tried to leave, Mays told him he "had to let him" put his hands down the student's pants to "get an actual feel," authorities said. The juvenile again told him no and left, according to the affidavit.

The encounter was reported via school staff members.