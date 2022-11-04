Bella Vista resident finds human remains in woods

BELLA VISTA -- A resident discovered human remains in a wooded area Sunday, according to a news release from the city.

Officials have reason to believe the remains are those of Matthew Loftin, 46, who has been missing for over a year, according to the release.

A skull was discovered Sunday about 1½ miles from the Buckingham Trailhead in the woods. Police verified it as a human skull. Cadaver dogs were brought in from Joplin, Mo., to search the area Monday for other bones, clothing or related articles, the release states.

The search revealed additional human remains about 200 yards from the skull, with clothing that matched the description of what Loftin had been wearing when he was last seen. No other identifying items were recovered, the release states. Collected evidence was turned over to the Benton County coroner's office for further investigation.

Bella Vista police responded to a call around 2 p.m. Sept. 20, 2021, from Brandy Loftin reporting her husband missing. Matthew Loftin's vehicle was located that afternoon at the Buckingham Trailhead on the Back 40 Trails in Bella Vista. Members of multiple area law enforcement agencies and K-9 units searched the surrounding areas, but Loftin was not located, according to the release.

Loftin's family has been notified and while the identity has not been confirmed, agencies are working to do that as soon as possible, said Bella Vista Police Chief James Graves. There are no further details at this time and this incident remains under investigation, according to the release.