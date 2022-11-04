Bentonville’s Lil’ Library in the Park gets OK from advisory board

BENTONVILLE -- The Library Advisory Board on Wednesday approved a new book-sharing program.

City employees each year may submit ideas for the Mayor's Bright Idea Award. Mayor Stephanie Orman selects one project for implementation. Library officials submitted the idea of a book-sharing box in public parks and won the 2022 award, according to a city release.

The plan is to begin with a "Lil' Library" in one city park as a prototype and test the scenario, library director Hadi Dudley said.

The box will allow community members to take a book or leave a book.

The library partnered with the city Parks and Recreation Department, the Public Art Advisory Committee and Friends of the Bentonville Library to request proposals for a box prototype to store the books, according to a city news release.

Randy Townzen was selected to do the prototype at a cost of $1,500, according to a presentation at Wednesday's board meeting. The three-box structure -- separate compartments for adult and children's books -- with an attached bench will be placed at Lake Bentonville at 2100 S.W. I St.

The prototype has an airport theme that celebrates the Bentonville Municipal Airport at Louise M. Thaden Field, Dudley said. The park is next to the airport.

Board members and others saw the prototype at the meeting Wednesday. The dimensions and stability of the structure still need to be discussed with Townzen, Dudley said.

The objective is to combine the concept of little free libraries with public art, creating a unique installation that is an attraction and a service to the community.

The first Lil' Library likely will be installed by the end of 2022 or in early 2023, Dudley said.

The plan will go before the Parks Advisory Board for approval Monday and to the City Council on Tuesday. The Public Arts Advisory Committee approved the concept Oct. 11.

In other news from the library meeting, it was announced the Oct. 22 Walmart OZ Kids Fat Tire Criterium and Fall Fest drew more than 350 racers and more than 900 festival attendees.

The event was moved from the library on South Main Street to 401 S.W. Eighth St. a few days before the event to ensure the safety of racers and bystanders, according to a city news release. Road work is ongoing along South Main Street.