Berna leads by far margin in donations, expenses for Fayetteville council race

FAYETTEVILLE -- One candidate for City Council has out-raised his opponent nearly eight times over, while contributions and expenditures for the other race are fairly even.

Two of four possible positions on the council are contested. Council member Mark Kinion faces challenger Sarah Moore for the Ward 2, Position 1 seat. Council member Sloan Scroggin faces challenger Scott Berna for the Ward 3, Position 1 seat.

Ward 2 covers mostly downtown, while Ward 3 mostly includes the northeastern part of the city.

The candidates' campaign contribution and expenditure forms were due Tuesday. Of the four candidates, Berna raised the most money at $31,679, more than the other three candidates combined.

Kinion raised the next most with $7,900; followed by Moore with $7,725; and Scroggin with $4,215.

Berna also has spent the most money on his campaign with $14,965 in expenditures. Moore came next in expenditures with $7,632, followed by Kinion at $6,576 spent and Scroggin with $4,154 spent.

Berna loaned his campaign $5,000, while Moore loaned her campaign $96. Kinion and Scroggin had no loans listed.

Berna listed donations of $50 or more from 55 different people or organizations on his report. His largest donor was the Rausch Coleman AR PAC in Fayetteville with $2,900. Jim Lindsey of Fayetteville contributed $2,800. ARPAC and ARPAC II both in Little Rock each contributed $2,500, as did Larry Bittle of Fayetteville. Sharon Sweetser of Fayetteville contributed $2,000.

Berna had five more $1,000 donations each from Jeff Koenig, Carl Collier, Mel Collier, William Sweetser and Jim Stockland, all of Fayetteville. The rest of Berna's listed contributions were $500 or less.

Scroggin listed contributions of $50 or more from 17 people. His largest contributor was Kris Paxton of Fayetteville with $1,000, followed by former Fayetteville City Council member Matthew Petty with $750. Brandon Crisel of Elkins contributed $500. The rest of Scroggin's donations $250 or less.

Berna's largest campaign expenditure by category was $14,365 on social media, online expenses, door hangers and yard signs.

Within that, he listed a $1,000 expense to the Fayetteville High School boys basketball team for distribution of campaign literature. The School District said last week the head boys basketball coach using his school email account to ask parents to volunteer their children for Berna's campaign was not in line with its policies. The district is reviewing the matter and does not endorse or oppose any political candidate or ballot issue, a district spokesman said.

Scroggin's largest campaign expenditure by category was $2,704 on mailers, followed by $986 on Facebook advertisements, door hangers and signs.

Kinion listed contributions of $50 or more from a dozen people or organizations. His largest contributors were ARPAC and ARPAC II in Little Rock, each with $2,500. He received $500 each from Koenig, Berna and Todd Marco, all of Fayetteville, and Linette Garber of Germantown, Md. The rest of Kinion's donations were $250 or less.

Moore listed contributions of $50 or more from two dozen people or organizations. Her largest donors were Linda West of Fayetteville with $1,000; A.B. Merritt of Fayetteville with $850; Petty with $750; and Frank Mayfield of Fayetteville with $600. Progressive Arkansas Women in Little Rock contributed $400, and Beth Coger of Fayetteville and Jon Comstock of Rogers each contributed $350. The rest of Moore's donations were $250 or less.

Kinion spent most of his money, $6,402, on advertising, signs, flyers and his campaign website.

Moore spent the largest share of her money, $3,673, on campaign literature, signs, photos, shirts, buttons, her campaign website and stickers. She also spent $2,490 on mailers and $1,221 for campaign workers.

The last day to vote early is Monday. Election Day is Tuesday.

Only residents who live in the ward can vote to elect its council members. The municipal elections are nonpartisan.

City Council members serve four-year terms and earn $16,214 per year.

